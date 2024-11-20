Way-too-early predictions for former KC Royals on 2025 Hall of Fame ballot
Kansas City Royals fans have come to appreciate high-tier talent when they see it. It's not because All-Stars grow on trees around Kauffman Stadium, but rather, such players stick out like sore thumbs compared to the supporting cast. For every player like catcher Salvador Pérez or shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., there are dozens of others who have enough talent and fortitude to reach baseball's highest level, but just cannot be a star. That achievement of being a standout star — and doing so year over year — is an unfair summary of what it takes to be Hall of Fame selection.
The Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) released their 2025 Hall of Fame ballot on November 18, and there are plenty of listed players who baseball fans, both young and old, will recognize as the game's best during their playing days.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez earned the "King Felix" moniker through blood, sweat, and strikeouts for that franchise. Pitcher CC Sabathia had an amazing career with both the Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees, but his post-playing days are another thing of beauty. And who can forget the icon that is Ichiro Suzuki?
Those names, and 11 others, are the newcomers to the Hall of Fame ballot this year. Fourteen other players return to the ballot for another go at being enshrined in Cooperstown, all with various cases and stakes. Pitcher Billy Wagner is on his 10th ballot, facing dropping off the ballot if he does not surpass the coveted 75% mark. Polarizing infielder Alex Rodriguez has the playing career that should make him a shoo-in with his fourth time on the ballot, but the controversies and past to keep him out of Cooperstown forever.
Here is the entire field for this year's ballot:
Returning players
Billy Wagner (10th year, 73.8% in 2024)
Andruw Jones (eighth year, 61.6%)
Carlos Beltrán (third year, 57.1%)
Alex Rodriguez (fourth year, 34.8%)
Manny Ramirez (ninth year, 32.5%)
Chase Utley (second year, 28.8%)
Omar Vizquel (eighth year, 17.7%)
Bobby Abreu (sixth year, 14.8%)
Jimmy Rollins (fourth year, 14.8%)
Andy Pettitte (seventh year, 13.5%)
Mark Buehrle (fifth year, 8.3%)
Francisco Rodríguez (third year, 7.8%)
Torii Hunter (fifth year, 7.3%)
David Wright (second year, 6.2%)
First-time players
Carlos González
Curtis Granderson
Félix Hernández
Adam Jones
Ian Kinsler
Russell Martin
Brian McCann
Dustin Pedroia
Hanley Ramírez
Fernando Rodney
CC Sabathia
Ichiro Suzuki
Troy Tulowitzki
Ben Zobrist
BBWAA electors will have some tough choices, as they can only vote for 10 players from the field of 28. That group only features two former Royals players in Beltrán and Zobrist. The final Hall of Fame results are months away, but here are some early predictions for how they will fair.
Carlos Beltrán, OF
Career stats: .279 BA, 2,725 H, 435 HR, 1,587 RBI, 1,582 R, 565 2B, 78 3B, 312 SB, 1,084 BB, .350 OBP, .486 SLG
- World Series Champion (2017)
- Silver Slugger Award (2006, 2007)
- Gold Glove Award (2006-2008)
- All Star (2004–2007, 2009, 2011–2013, 2016)
- AL Rookie of the Year (1999)
- Roberto Clemente Award (2013)
- 5th player in 400 HR/300 SB club
Beltrán's career peak came after he left Kauffman Stadium, but there’s little debate that he was the Royals' most talented player since Hall of Famer George Brett retired. The Puerto Rican star was a youthful sensation before the turn of the century, providing Royals fans with a rare bright spot during a largely forgettable seven-year stretch for the team.
The veteran's final and worst MLB season with the Houston Astros in 2017 tarnished both his post-playing career and his overall legacy. While Beltrán earned a World Series ring that year, the sign-stealing scandal surrounding that team has cast a shadow that lingers to this day. He was poised to become the New York Mets' manager but was relieved of his duties before managing a single game due to the fallout from the investigation. Cheating and testing the boundaries of the rules have been part of baseball for decades, but what the Astros did — and the fact that they were caught — has permanently altered how fans view any player associated with that team.
It’s easy to dismiss Beltrán as a bystander in the Astros’ cheating scandal, but details that emerged afterward paint a very different picture. Winning Fixes Everything by Evan Drellich is an excellent account of how the 2010s Astros front office operated and the sign-stealing scandal that Drellich first broke. The author described Beltrán as the "godfather" of the sign-stealing process, actively deterring efforts to stop it. As one of the system's primary beneficiaries, Beltrán was far from a passive participant — he was, as Drellich suggests, a central figure in the scheme.
That involvement has held back his Hall of Fame case, but Beltrán only needs 75% of voters to forgive him or cast a blind eye. He should see some gains again, as people move on and remember him more as a New York Mets executive, his current role. He may not reach Cooperstown this year, but it is coming sooner rather than later.
Prediction: Gains <8% of voters
Ben Zobrist, UTL
Career stats: .266 BA, 1,566 H, 167 HR, 768 RBI, 884 R, 320 2B, 36 3B, 116 SB, 832 BB, .357 OBP, .426 SLG
- AL bWAR leader - 8.6 (2009)
- World Series MVP (2016)
- World Series Champion (2015, 2016)
- All Star (2009, 2013, 2016)
If you value consistency, selflessness, and versatility, Zobrist was probably one of your favorite players. Though his inclusion on the Hall of Fame ballot sparks debate, his career — while very good — falls short of Cooperstown's lofty standards. Still, for fans, especially those in Kansas City, Zobrist’s contributions to the game and his role in historic championship runs are undeniable.
Zobrist spent 14 seasons in the majors, playing with the Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Royals, and Chicago Cubs. A three-time All-Star, Zobrist was the ultimate utility player. He excelled at second base, the outfield, and even shortstop when called upon, becoming a manager's go-to option for any lineup need. At the plate, his career slash line of .266/.357/.426, coupled with 167 home runs and 768 RBIs, paints the picture of a reliable hitter — above average, though not quite dominant.
In 2015, Zobrist became a midseason addition for the Royals, offering reliable production en route to the franchise's first World Series title in 30 years. Batting .303 with an .880 OPS during that postseason, he cemented his status as a clutch performer, and the following year with the Chicago Cubs, he helped break the franchise's 108-year championship drought, earning World Series MVP honors for his role.
Despite these accomplishments, Zobrist’s Hall of Fame case faces challenges. His 44.5 career bWAR and solid but unspectacular counting stats place him among the game's very good players rather than its stars.
For Royals fans, his role in their 2015 championship run ensures his place in Kansas City baseball history, even if the Hall of Fame eludes him. Zobrist’s true impact lies beyond numbers. He epitomized professionalism, adaptability, and the ability to rise in critical moments. While his career likely won’t earn him a bronze plaque in Cooperstown, his legacy as a beloved, team-first star and clutch performer is undeniable.
Prediction: Falls off ballot