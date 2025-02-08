Way-too-early KC Royals Opening Day roster projection

KC Royals projected lineups in 2025

vs. RHP

1. 2B Jonathan India

2. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

3. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

4. C Salvador Perez

5. LF MJ Melendez

6. DH Michael Massey

7. RF Hunter Renfroe

8. 3B Maikel Garcia

9. CF Kyle Isbel

vs. LHP

1. 2B Jonathan India

2. SS Bobby Witt Jr.

3. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino

4. DH Salvador Perez

5. LF MJ Melendez

6. RF Hunter Renfroe

7. C Freddy Fermin

8. 3B Maikel Garcia

9. CF Kyle Isbel

So much of the Royals' success in 2025 depends on progress from the offensive front. Great leaps forward from Melendez and Garcia are more than a hope — they'll be crucial if this team expects to win the AL Central. A healthy season from Pasquantino will also be extremely important, especially as the Royals look to him as the supporting bat to drive in runs behind Witt.

India should see some of the best pitches of his career hitting in front of Witt, and what he does with those pitches will have a lot of influence on whether this will be a high-scoring offense. Considering the rate at which Witt reaches base, having a steady leadoff man could be just what the Royals need to set them apart. Much like early-season Garcia in 2024, hopefully India can rediscover some extra-base power from his Rookie of the Year form.