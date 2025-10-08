Unorthodox former Royals reliever goes above and beyond in vital Yankees playoff win

The New York Yankees pulled off what could have been seen as the unthinkable on Tuesday night, mounting an immaculate comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays to stave off elimination in the ALDS.

While many will point to Aaron Judge's game-tying three-run homer in the fourth inning or Royals' enemy Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth as the difference-making moments in this game, there were plenty more key performances beyond those two that pushed New York over the line.

Of those performers was the funky throwing southpaw who once called Kansas City home, veteran reliever Tim Hill.

Former Royals reliever Tim Hill helps bring Yankees Game 3 win home

After Carlos Rodón put forth a disappointing effort that left the Yankees squarely being the 8-ball and staring down the barrel of a series sweep at the hand of their division rivals, it would be up to the bullpen to attempt to keep the red-hot Blue Jays bats at bay in order to have a chance at a comeback.

And that's exactly what took place, with a series of five relivers accounting for the final 6.2 innings of work, collectively holding Toronto scoreless on just three hits and no walks.

Of those relievers was Tim Hill, who was brought in during the fifth inning in his usual lefty-on-lefty specialist role, which he did admirably by promptly striking out Addison Barger to end the frame.

Because he was the last pitcher on record when the Yankees took the lead in the bootm of the inning, Hill would be in line for the win - which he eventually obtained of course - but that's not where his night ended.

He'd come in and pitch the entire sixth inning, starting off in a familiar fashion by retiring the left-handed hitting Andrés Giménez. However, he'd then show his overall skill as a reliever by deviating from his traditional usage and retiring a pair of righties atop the Jays' order in the great George Springer and the surging Davis Schneider.

Tim Hill retired all four batters he faced tonight pic.twitter.com/EtRsgvmhi0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 8, 2025

Wednesday was just the latest example of how vital the former Royals bullpen hand has been for New York this season. Hill entered the postseason coming off a campaign where he threw to a very respectable 3.09 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and .229 BAA.

And in October, Hill has only made himself that much more crucial to the Yankees. Not only has he been the lone lefty in their 'pen, but he's been one of their best relievers full-stop. He's throwing to a perfect 0.00 ERA, 0.33 WHIP and .100 BAA in 3.0 innings of work across three outings in their first two series.

Hill made his major league debut with the Royals back in 2018 and threw two seasons in Kansas City before moving to San Diego in 2020. In those two campaigns in a Royals uniform, Hill threw 85.1 innings across 116 appearances, posting a 4.11 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.