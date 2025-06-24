Underrated KC Royals All-Star faces fate after quiet offseason, announces retirement

After the curtains closed on the 2024 MLB season, Whit Merrifield would enter the offseason in hopes of securing a contract that would bring his playing career up to an even 10 seasons.

But after the difficult season that was in '24 (.625 OPS and 80 wRC+), winter turned to spring and no contract was signed, as the 35-year-old utility man was facing the reality that perhaps his career in the majors was coming to a close.

And early Tuesday evening, Merrifield made the announcement that he would in fact be retiring from Major League Baseball.

Former KC Royals fan favorite Whit Merrifield calls it a career

Merrifield announced his decision through a statement put out from his agency, Warner Sports Management.

Whit Merrifield has retired after nine seasons in baseball, his agency @WSM_Baseball announced. pic.twitter.com/anYenhlo5e — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 24, 2025

In said statement, Merrifield cited that the decision came down to taking the opportunity to spend more time with family.

“Baseball required my full focus and energy for me to compete at the level I wanted to, and I realize I can no longer give that effort,” Merrifield wrote. “At this point in life, I'd much rather chase around a toddler than chase sliders.”

He went on to share his gratitude for the opportunities he had to the organizations and teammates he had them with.

“I won't miss playing, but I will clearly miss the time spent in the locker room, show flights, late nights in hotel rooms, and (my favorite part) the constant back and forth banter,” he wrote.

“I'll forget most of the hits, catches and steals, but the relationships and stories that were made throughout my career will stay with me forever,” Merrifield added.

Merrifield would also share some kind sentiments about the team that started it all for him in the Royals.

“KC you became a second home to my family and I. Nothing compares to a first love” Merrifield wrote.

Merrifield was drafted in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by Kansas City out of the University of South Carolina.

After spending parts of seven seasons in the minors, Merrifield would finally get his big league call-up as a 27-year-old with the 2016 Kansas City Royals.

He'd quickly become a fan favorite too, monikered “two-hit Whit” for his strong bat-to-ball ability, as he held an AVG above .280 for the first five years of his career, including a career high .304 clip in 2018 and a career high 206 hits the following season.

While he was certainly a star in the Royals' eyes, Merrifield was one of the leagues more productive hitters for several seasons during his time in Kansas City. He led the entire major leagues in hits twice (2018 and 2019), stolen bases bases once (2018) - while also leading the American league swipes on two more occasions (2017 and 2021) - and in doubles once (2021).

He'd also find his way onto two All-Star rosters during his time at Kauffman Stadium in both 2019 and 2021.

As the Royals sank deeper and deeper into their most recent rebuild though, Merrifield would end up being dealt at the 2022 trade deadline to the Toronto Blue Jays, to which he'd spend the next year-and-a half and make his third career All-Star game in 2023, before splitting the 2024 season between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

As a Royal, Merrifield slashed .286/.332/.425 with 1001 hits, 74 home runs, 387 RBI and 174 stolen bases in 863 games across parts of seven seasons. This fueled some very respectable career totals, as between his four career organizations combined, he slashed .280/.328/.413, with 1249 hits, 94 home runs, 485 RBI and 218 career stolen bases across 1147 career games.