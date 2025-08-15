This undrafted Royals prospect is turning heads after Double-A promotion

Minor League Baseball is such a unique place. Some of the games brightest future stars as well as some of the more unknow entities will end up sharing the mound or lineup card on any given night.

While there are plenty of top-tier Kansas City Royals prospects having impressive 2025 seasons, there may not be any that are more surprising and unexpected than Colton Becker.

Becker is far from a high-profile prospect. The former Morehead State shortstop signed as an undrafted free agent with the organization back in July of 2024, and he hasn't exactly torn the cover off the ball since starting his pro ball career.

However, the infielder is beginning to figure this whole thing out, as he's put up some seriously eye-popping numbers for Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Colton Becker’s surge after High-A struggles is forcing the Kansas City Royals to rethink his timeline

One of the most surprising things about the way that Decker has hit since being promoted to the Naturals is that he was downright awful at High-A Quad Cities. For that team, he slashed a moribund .108/.250/.135 in 14 games. That was a follow-up from a less-than-impressive .231/.343/.277 at A-Ball.

However, Becker still got promoted and has rewarded the franchise with one heck of a run through his first 10 games as member of the Naturals.

So far, the infielder has hit .412/.512/.559 with five RBI, a 14.6% walk-rate, a 17.1% K-rate and a 204 wRC+ for Northwest Arkansas. He's also got four extra base hits in just 14 games after having eight all season before he was brought up to the Double-A team.

As far as Kansas City Royals prospects go, it's safe to say that Becker has not been thought of as being very close to the Major Leagues. However, the way he's hit over the last few weeks, he's turning heads.

This one will be worth watching and seeing whether he's figured something out, or is just having a really nice run. Considering how quickly he's moved through the ranks, someone in the front office is clearly impressed with his skill set.