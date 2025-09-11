This surging Royals player is unexpectedly cementing himself into team's 2026 plans

The clouds started to clear Wednesday night on what's been a gloomy stretch for the Kansas City Royals, thanks to a desperately needed win 4-3 win over their Wild Card rivals in the Guardians.

This win was particularly special as it showed overcoming adversity right from the get-go. Michael Wacha was supposed to start this game but the bullpen had to be relied on due to the veteran starter's placement on the 7-day concussion IL.

"Your back's against the wall, they won the first two games, we're fighting to hang on and those guys stepped up," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said about his bullpen.

Certain relief arms' efforts might get a bit more shine after the win, such as Jonathan Bowlan stepping up and taking the opener's role, Ángel Zerpa coming in a high-pressure spot right afterwards when the game was tied early or Carlos Estévez coming in and shutting the door again in the ninth.

However, one name whose efforts may've gotten lost in the fold somewhat is rookie Luinder Avila, who was the fourth man up and actually was credited with the win.

And this strong outing was just the latest addition to the excellent case Avila is making to be part of the Royals' plans for 2026.

Luinder Avila is cementing himself into the Royals' 2026 plans

Last night, on top of picking up the victory, Avila tossed two innings of scoreless ball, giving up just one hit and one walk in the process.

Other than just a rough mutli-inning outing when he was called back up after a very successful MLB cameo in August, the 24-year-old has been lights out in his debut campaign.

In 7.0 innings of work across five outings, he's pitched to a 1.29 ERA, 1.71 FIP, 0.86 WHIP and .160 BAA. He's striking out over 10 batter per nine (10.29 K/9) and walking under three per nine (2.57 BB/9).

And his one-two combo of a devastating curveball and a 96 mph fastball have been borderline unhittable in his opening sample size. His curveball, which he utilizes 46.9% of the time, has held hitters to .091 AVG and SLG with a .112 xBA and .135 xSLG. Then his fastball, which he uses 36.5% of the time has yet to have been hit, with an xBA of .200 and an xSLG of .242.

He looks poised beyond his years on the big league mound, but that didn't always seem as though it would be the case this season.

While Avila has been on the 40-man roster for the entire season, it was a more a Rule 5 protection decision than anything. Despite his season long presence among MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Royals prospects, the young righty was struggling as a starter in Triple-A Omaha.

In 17 appearance for the Storm Chasers this season, 12 of which were starts, Avila held an ERA above 5.00 (5.01) along with a 1.31 WHIP.

While his 14th overall prospect status in the organization screamed of promise, it wouldn't be the first time that a once highly-regarded Royals prospect flamed out.

But Avila has answered the call and looked every bit worthy of his current big league bullpen role, making him a prime early candidate to occupy a spot when Opening Day comes around in 2026.

Whether or not the Royals view him as starter still will determine if he in fact does end up playing a MLB role from Day 1 next season, as he's yet to prove himself as a starter for the Royals and has underwhelmed as one in Triple-A.

That being said, the Royals know what Avila can offer out the bullpen now, so it would seem the days of him being an afterthought amongst their depth or as simply a September call-up candidate are over.