This Royals prospect might be in the majors sooner than you’d expect

While the Kansas City Royals are seeing quite a few of their young, budding stars playing in Kauffman at the end of the summer, there are still a few guys down on the farm that might be up sooner than anybody expected coming into 2025.

Among those players who are standing out and making a name for themselves in the minors is outfielder Carson Roccaforte.

What makes this young slugger stand out is that while he was doing okay in High-A to start the year, his career has really started to take off now that he's showing what he can do in Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Since getting promoted, the Royals prospect has started looking like someone who could at least be playing in Omaha in short order.

Royals prospect Carson Roccaforte thriving since promotion to Double-A

In 82 games with High-A Quad Cities, Roccaforte slashed .237/.364/.466, and while his batting average left something to be desired, his ability to draw walks and slug had the Kansas City Royals wanting to see what he could do at the next level. He's continued to hammer pitching at Double-A, and if it weren't September, one has to think he might have a shot to move up again.

Coming in as one of the Royals' Top 30 prospects to start the season, Roccaforte has taken his game to the next level with Northwest Arkansas and slashed .313/.404/.500 with four home runs in 35 games. On the season, he's bashed 17 homers between the two minor league levels, while showing a patience and a batting eye that have to have the Royals' brass drooling.

#Royals No. 20 prospect Carson Roccaforte collected 11 hits, including a homer and three doubles, with seven RBIs in the series against Wichita.@USAFRecruiting #AimHigh pic.twitter.com/xlZVk3B3Rn — Northwest Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) August 12, 2025

With a team that constantly relies on young talent, the Kansas City Royals look like they have another budding star in Carson Roccaforte. He's definitely one to keep an eye on, especially in 2026, as he could be up with the big club in short order.