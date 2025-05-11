This hurler will be the KC Royals' next $100 million man, according to MLB insider

The Kansas City Royals are on one heck of a run these days after a middle of April slump. One of the reasons why Kansas City has been so hot is because of their pitching. Specifically their rotation. And that rotation got another top arm back not long ago in Cole Ragans .

Ragans has been the ace the Royals have been missing in previous seasons and for the second straight year, is looking like one of the best in the American League . As of May 10, since making his debut with Kansas City on July 15, 2023, Ragans ranks 5th in MLB amongst qualified starters in both ERA and BAA, 2nd in FIP and leads the league in K/9.

That’s why one ESPN insider believes he’s setting himself up nicely for a big payday when it’s time to give Ragans his next contract.

Cole Ragans pitching like a future $100 million KC Royals ace

The KC Royals ace was mentioned among a large group of players set to get massive raises in the next few years. Jeff Passan put Ragans in the class of players that will earn $100 million before too long. Specifically the pitcher is among those who will get the massive deal in the class of 2028-2029 or later.

While that kind of payday will raise real questions as to whether or not Ragans is long for Kansas City, Passan makes it clear that Kansas City can at least enjoy the fact that a pitcher who was a bit of a reclamation project has been this good so far:



“The fear of Ragans' injury history -- back-to-back Tommy John surgeries and more than three years without throwing in a professional game -- will always hang over his future," Passan wrote. "His brilliance over the past two years can't be overstated, though, and as long as his left arm remains intact, Ragans will merit inclusion in this group."

The good news here is that Kansas City doesn’t have to worry about its ace getting that kind of payday just yet. However, it is on the horizon and the KC Royals should at least keep it in mind, especially if he continues pitching like he did in his first start back from the IL on Monday.