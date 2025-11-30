Soft big league bat hasn't forced this high Royals draft pick out of club's plans

Back in 2020, baseball couldn't avoid the chaos COVID-19 mercilessly imposed on the world. The pandemic interrupted spring training for months, delayed the start of the major league season, and drastically shortened the campaign for the Kansas City Royals and every other big league team.

COVID also eviscerated the annual amateur draft — for a variety of reasons all tied to the pandemic, the draft was slashed from its usual 40 rounds to just five. The Royals first grabbed pitcher Asa Lacy with the fourth overall pick, then chose Nick Loftin in Competitive Balance Round A, which some consider included in Round 1 because it preceded Round 2. In any event, Loftin's was a high pick.

A little more than five years later, and despite missing the experiential benefit of the rest of the post-draft 2020 season had it not been canceled by COVID-19 concerns, Loftin has spent parts of three seasons in the majors. His versatility has played well for the Royals, but at the plate he's fallen far short of the expectations inherently attached to a franchise's second draft pick. Other clubs might have given up on him by now.

But not Kansas City. Although he's not yet eligible for arbitration and obviously isn't Rule 5 eligible anymore, the Royals could have, but didn't, remove him from their 40-man roster to make room for someone else at last week's deadline to set that roster for Rule 5 purposes.

And that's despite his disappointing 142-game .220/.278/.357 major league line, and dismal .208 he hit in 67 games for the Royals this year. Those numbers could have tempted KC to cut him from the 40-man.

So, Loftin is still in Kansas City's plans. What, though, might that mean as the offseason moves forward and a new season looms?

The Royals could use Nick Loftin in his familiar big league role

Loftin's minor league hitting has been good. He's slashed .279/.371/.442 over parts of five seasons, and failed to reach double-digit home run numbers in only the two campaigns (2024 and 2025) he spent so much time in the majors.

But "soft" accurately characterizes his big league work at the plate — across 67 games and 188 plate appearances, he's slashing .220/.294/.323, hit only .189 in 2024, and his career hard hit and barrel numbers (37% and 7.2%, respectively) require significant improvement.

However, his versatility, an asset KC treasures and strives to stockpile, keeps him coming back to the Royals. He played first, second, and third bases, and left field, for the club last season, and across all three spots committed only one error in 208 innings. He's also played all those positions, and center and shortstop, in the minors.

For Loftin, then, the future in Kansas City seems limited to playing a key bench role. Only if his hitting improves, which his consistently good minor league performance and nice but small-sample-size 2023 big league debut (for which we gave him an "A") suggest is possible, will he be in line for an everyday job.

The club desperately needs better corner outfield production, but his bat isn't ready for everyday action, and that he's a right-handed hitter disqualifies him from consideration for the currently planned right field platoon with Jac Caglianone.

So, don't be surprised to find Loftin on the Royals' bench when the 2026 season opens in Atlanta in late March.

Nick Loftin could provide valuable minor league depth for the Royals

Loftin is sure to spend a good bit of time in Kansas City next season. But if past is prologue and the Royals choose to move him back and forth between the big club and Triple-A Omaha, he'll definitely give the Storm Chasers value.

His minor league record at the plate proves that, and his versatility means he'll move fairly seamlessly around the field when the need arises. And the minor league option he has left gives the organization the chance to deploy him in the majors and minors for one more season.

The Royals might package Nick Loftin in a trade

Loftin is good, but he won't make or break the Royals' future, so the possibility of the club including him in a potentially productive trade package shouldn't be dismissed out of hand. His ability to play several positions and potential to improve at the plate could draw attention this winter.

So if Kansas City is considering moving him, he remains in their plans, but in a different sense.

When all is said and done, then, it's clear Loftin hasn't disappeared from the Royals' radar. He represents value they decided to keep last week.