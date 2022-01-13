Should KC Royals re-sign struggling relief pitcher for third stint?

The Kansas City Royals’ moves following their dismal 2023 season have aged remarkably well. After a 106-loss campaign, there was only one direction to go, but few anticipated the 30-win improvement and postseason berth the Royals achieved in 2024. Veteran pitcher Seth Lugo enjoyed a career year and finished second in Cy Young voting, Michael Wacha had his best season since his St. Louis days, and utilityman Garrett Hampson provided solid defensive versatility. However, the clear misstep from last offseason’s free-agent class was reliever Will Smith.

The veteran returned to the franchise where he debuted over a decade ago, following a well-traveled career as a reliable bullpen arm for championship teams. Unfortunately, his 2024 stint with Kansas City was anything but triumphant. The 35-year-old southpaw often looked out of gas and was relegated to low-leverage situations as the season progressed. With his deal now expired, another reunion between Smith and the Royals feels highly unlikely.

Bleacher Report writer Kerry Miller put together a list of "intriguing" free agents ahead of December, but him including Smith as an honorable mention is certainly a headscratcher.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it," Miller wrote. "Smith has pitched for a playoff team in five consecutive years, including three World Series champions. His 6.53 ERA in 2024 did nothing to help the Kansas City Royals, yet they still had one of the more impressive single-year turnarounds ever. In the ever-superstitious world of baseball, he's worth an Opening Day roster spot to someone."

Sure, the World Series streak was amusing and a fun trivia question this time last year, but it’s clear that it ended. The Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers were all good teams without Smith in the fold, and across those three seasons, Smith accrued just 1.3 fWAR — a modest total even for a reliever. That production dropped off entirely in 2024, when Smith recorded a -0.4 fWAR with the Royals.

The lefty posted several career worsts as a reliever in 2024, including a glaring ERA and a 6.31 K/9. His 4.85 SIERA also marked a new career low, offering little optimism for a rebound. Smith’s declining velocity has rendered his once-elite slider barely average, while his fastball has lost its zip, and his curveball has become a looping, less effective pitch.

Smith’s past success may earn him another shot elsewhere, but relying on his prior teams’ performances to justify that opportunity is misguided at best.