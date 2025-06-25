Salvador Perez is finally becoming a reliable hitter in sluggish KC Royals offense

The KC Royals are still trying to figure out what kind of team it will be offensively and who the guys who carry it to victory are. However, at least one veteran slugger is stepping to the plate and delivering both literally and figuratively. Despite a bit of an up-and-down season, Salvador Perez is red hot in June and could be someone Kansas City leans on as the calendar moves closer to the trade deadline.

As the weather has heated up, so to has Perez's bat. He got off to a relatively slow start this season while still eyeing some impressive records. His June numbers also allow Kansas City fans to breathe a sigh of relief as early whispers that Father Time might have finally caught up to the veteran catcher seem premature.

KC Royals rely on Salvador Perez’s June power surge to spark offense

So far in June, the KC Royals' team captain boasts a .278/.321/.519 slash line with five home runs and 15 RBI. The power increase especially is a welcome site as he's got more home runs this month than he had for the entire season entering June. His RBI total is also tied for the most in a month this season. And, of course, there's still a week left in June. His 127 wRC+ is also easily the best of the season after not approaching 100 in March, April, or May.

And with how poor this offense has been this season, having another reliable bat in heart this lineup could be a game changer with the Royals in the thick of the AL Wild Card race heading into the summer months.

There's been instances where he's taken over games completely recently, such as his two-homer and four RBI performance in the Royals' 6-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on June 17. Then even on night's when nothing has gone Kansas City's way, like Tuesday night's devastating 5-1 loss to Tampa, Perez still found a way to contribute to the stat sheet - via a late-inning single - even when most other couldn't, with the Royals mustering just four hits.

With Perez smack dab in the middle of his 12th season with Kansas City, it's possible the Royals will need to be more deliberate with how he's used. Allowing him less time at catcher and more at designated hitter or first base is certainly one way to go.

Giving him a few more days off is another option. However, considering how much offense he's provided in June, that seems less likely. The KC Royals need as many sluggers in the lineup as possible, and for now, that means Perez needs as many plate appearances as he can stand.