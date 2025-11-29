Royals were reportedly in on Taylor Ward, but was it a good thing they missed out?

When it comes to listening for Kansas City Royals updates and rumors, there are few better voices to trust than MLB.com's Anne Rogers. The Royals beat writer not only produces quality work through even the slowest baseball months, but her connections within the team provide insight that is rarely wrong. So when she says the Royals were in on Taylor Ward and to what degree, fans should listen.

Rogers recently held an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit's Royals-specific subreddit, r/KCRoyals. The turnout was solid, with users asking about a litany of topics. One question asked about Kansas City pivoting to Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran after the Los Angeles Angels traded away outfielder Taylor Ward.

The move caused raised eyebrows and scratched heads, with the Baltimore Orioles trading away former top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez for one year of Ward. But Rogers revealed another layer that applied to the Royals, who have been interested in Ward for quite some time.

"Taylor Ward would have been a great fit, and the Royals have targeted him for a long time. The Angels haven not been ready to move him until this offseason. The Royals were in on him again this winter, swapped offers with the Angels, but in the end, the Angels got a young starter (yes, with injury questions) who is under team control for four seasons. The Orioles get one season with Ward. Interesting trade, for sure." Anne Rogers, MLB.com

This is another instance of just because a team didn't make a trade doesn't mean they weren't doing their due diligence. There was discourse between the Royals and Angels, but ultimately another team walked away with Ward. Knowing what we know now, the question is: did Kansas City miss out on Ward?

Did the Royals really miss out on Taylor Ward this offseason?

There are two schools of thought on this trade. First, there are those who believe the Royals should improve their outfield this offseason at all costs. Royals fans have seen conservative approaches to address that group over the past two offseasons, with terrible in-season results each time. Ward absolutely had the credentials to make the case that he would fix Kansas City's outfield problems.

But the second school of thought wants a more measured response, one that would question the prospective cost for Kansas City and Ward's warts at the plate.

For those all-in fans, Ward would be a fun solution in Kansas City. He had a career year, playing in 157 games with 36 home runs, 103 RBI, and 75 walks. Ward ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh, respectively, among AL batters in each category.

He would have immediately come to Kansas City and been the most proven outfielder at the plate, no question about it. Entering the final season of team control, Los Angeles cashed in now rather than wait for the trade deadline to make a decision. While Ward is not a defensive savant, he held his own as Los Angeles' primary left fielder and would fill that role well for Kansas City.

General manager J.J. Picollo has made it known they are seeking an everyday option in left field this offseason. And all it cost Baltimore was a starting pitcher with injury concerns? Fans are right to wonder "what if" from a Royals perspective.

But Ward is not without his red flags. For example, Ward's .331 xwOBA was his worst mark since becoming a full-time player for the Angels.

Add on that his expected batting average (.234) and expected slugging percentage (.440) profile him more like Randal Grichuk or Salvador Perez, and there is plenty of room for regression. Is that what Kansas City wants to invest not only payroll in, but prospect capital as well?

Los Angeles is obviously betting on Rodriguez's high ceiling in this trade, but the team control complicates a possible Royals package. The Angels likely wouldn't want a one-year rental of Kris Bubic, but would anyone in Kansas City's farm system entice them, or were the Angels asking for an MLB-ready starter like Noah Cameron or Ryan Bergert?

It is a "what if" that we will likely never know the answer to. But the idea of the Royals shipping out Cameron, top prospect Blake Mitchell, or another player who can match Rodriguez's ceiling is a tough ask for one year of the outfielder.

The "what could have been" will reign supreme here, but the prospective cost points to Kansas City being better off for not meeting the Angels' demands.

Los Angeles clearly wanted to bet on ceiling rather than floor when it comes to a Ward return. The veteran's expected numbers just don't make his 2025 production feel sustainable, and Kansas City deserves more of a multi-season answer in the outfield. If the Angels, who happily spend money, were not interested in retaining Ward, then Kansas City likely wouldn't be either.

The Royals must improve the position, but Ward wasn't without his flaws. It seems the Royals are better off for not being more aggressive for Ward's services, but only time will tell how well this move ages.