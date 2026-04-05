Royals veteran call-up's impressive season debut offers optimism for bullpen depth

Early in the 2026 season, the Kansas City Royals bullpen has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Whether it be meltdown performances or the issues plaguing veterans Bailey Falter and Carlos Estévez, the relief corps quickly went from a solid group to one that could conceivably cost this team plenty of games down the stretch.

Seasoned baseball fans know there are no sure things each time that bullpen door opens, and that applies in Kansas City as much as anywhere else. The unit’s depth will assuredly be tested and reshuffled throughout the season, and Eli Morgan made a resounding case for himself in that picture with his Saturday night performance.

Eli Morgan's Saturday night performance was just what the Royals needed

The Royals had a run-scoring outburst in the primetime Saturday night game to split a doubleheader against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. Veteran starter Seth Lugo turned in a solid five innings against the reigning NL Central champions, striking out seven while allowing two runs.

Newcomer Nick Mears followed that with a hitless, walkless, strikeout-less sixth inning, keeping his ERA at a cool 0.00 on the season. But it was the 27th man to take the ball for the first time in Kansas City powder blue who likely had the greatest impact on the Royals.

Morgan took the ball to start the seventh inning and did not look back, tossing three innings of scoreless baseball to earn his second career MLB save and his first in more than three calendar years.

It was also the first save of at least 3.0 innings by a Royal since left-hander Daniel Lynch IV did it against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 26, 2024, also in a doubleheader. This was just the 15th such save in Royals franchise history and only the second three-inning save in MLB during the 2026 season.

Morgan was sent back to Triple-A Omaha following the game, as many 27th men are after a doubleheader. But his performance will have lasting effects on the Royals bullpen, especially as they go for a series win against Milwaukee on Sunday.

Because Morgan was able to cover three innings, the Royals entered the series finale with Lucas Erceg and Matt Strahm fresh. That duo represents Kansas City’s best high-leverage options and could help secure a Royals win behind starter Kris Bubic.

The former Guardians reliever’s best years overlapped with current Royals pitching coach Brian Sweeney’s time in Cleveland, providing both a clear connection and some hope for reviving Morgan’s volatile career.

His arsenal has not changed much from 2025, but his pitch distribution looked slightly different Saturday night, with the four-seam fastball leading the way rather than the changeup. Add in the slider, and Morgan used all three pitches at least 31% of the time and no more than 36%. The game plan obviously worked against Milwaukee, with Morgan posting a 38% CSW on the night.

Morgan’s performance provides only a sliver of optimism for the Royals bullpen picture, but it came at a time when that group desperately needed it.

He could pop up on the shuttle a few times this season, spelling other optionable relievers when necessary and maybe reestablishing himself as a trustworthy big-league arm. It is not often a one-inning reliever goes out and records nine outs, but that is exactly what Morgan did, and it only helps the Royals further in 2026.