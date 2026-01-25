Royals’ veteran bounce back candidate could have a versatile role to play in 2026

"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs" is an underrated children's movie and book. I rewatched it this past week with my goddaughter and chuckled more than I was anticipating. One of the simple humor moments is when a citizen sits in a one‑seat splash zone for a show, and the entire crowd except him ends up getting soaked in a turn of events.

I chortled at the time, but when I think of how Kansas City Royals fans may view this offseason, they may feel splashes are happening all around — to every team but them, despite their own expectations.

Kansas City came into the offseason with a clear shopping list of needs. While the list is technically complete, the quality of ingredients is lacking at first glance. Adding an outfield bat was first, second, and third on the Royals’ agenda, and their lone free‑agent addition there, Lane Thomas, requires fans to squint a bit to see the value the front office believes is there.

The Royals will likely need Lane Thomas more than fans think

The Royals are really betting on a bounce‑back from the former Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals outfielder in 2026.

Injuries derailed his 2025 season, which ended after foot surgery in late September. Thomas spent most of the year on the injured list or nursing one ailment or another, limiting him to 39 games, his fewest since his 2019 debut season.

He wasn’t particularly potent at the plate when he was available, posting a .518 OPS across 142 plate appearances. It was a far cry from the productive stat lines he put up in 2023 and 2024 when he looked like a legitimate everyday contributor.

But as Thomas works to reestablish himself with the bat in 2026, the Royals will have a need for him to play. The right‑handed hitter is primarily a right fielder by trade, but he has experience at all three outfield spots and holds up well in center field.

That opens him up to supplant several left‑handed bats in the Royals’ lineup, such as Kyle Isbel, Jac Caglianone, John Rave, or even Isaac Collins if the matchup deems it necessary given the team’s heavy platoon tendencies.

Thomas is not a Gold Glove contender at any one spot, but his ability to play all three positions will make him a common cog in Kansas City’s lineup. His arm strength is usually among the league’s best and will serve him well wherever he plays. With a subpar track record of reading and reacting to balls, it will be interesting to see how his glove plays in Kansas City’s cavernous outfield.

Perhaps bringing in those fences will help mitigate some of Thomas’ shortfalls, as a ball crashing into the wall in 2025 may already be well over it in 2026 thanks to the new dimensions.

Overall, Kansas City has not added many outfield options this offseason, and that leaves fans wanting that splash. That makes Thomas the likely fourth outfielder to start 2026, depending on the matchup games manager Matt Quatraro wants to play.

An outfield of Collins, Isbel, and Caglianone feels likely for Opening Day 2026, but platoon splits and the ever‑present injury possibility could make Thomas a frequent sight off Kansas City’s bench as the season unfolds.