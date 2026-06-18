While the Kansas City Royals' entire pitching staff has been tested by injuries of late, no one can say the front office isn't taking measures to address this issue. After making a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays for Connor Seabold at the start of the week, the Royals swung a deal on Thursday evening with Seattle Mariners for former rival reliever Randy Dobnak.

We have acquired RHP Randy Dobnak from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Dobnak has been selected to the 40-man roster and optioned to Omaha (AAA).



LHP Cole Ragans has been transferred to the 60-Day Injured List. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 17, 2026

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the deal came off the back of Dobnak triggering an upward mobility clause in his contract. This means that after the deal, Dobnak is now on Kansas City's 40-man roster, even though he will start his Royals tenure in Triple-A Omaha.

The Kansas City Royals are acquiring right-hander Randy Dobnak from Seattle, sources tell ESPN. Dobnak exercised an upward-mobility clause in his contract and will be added to Kansas City’s 40-man roster, starting at Triple-A Omaha. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 17, 2026

Royals fans will know Dobnak best for his time he spent in the AL Central with the Minnesota Twins, where he spent parts of five seasons from 2019 to 2025. At first glance, with just 15 big league innings between 2024 and 2025 and a 4.24 ERA in Seattle's Triple-A ranks this season, this isn't a deal for Royals fans to get overly jazzed about.

That being said, he hasn't been terribly ineffective in with the Tacoma Rainiers this season, as his ERA is serviceable along with his 7.9% walk rate. And he also has the upside of being a sub-2.00 ERA arm back in his heyday with Twins in 2019. Most importantly though, he's immediately on the 40-man roster now, giving the Royals another major league experienced option to shake things up at a moment's notice.

Randy Dobnak's arrival should have several relievers looking over their shoulders

Now, with just 5.01 K/9 as well as a 1.44 WHIP and .281 BAA in Triple-A this season, Dobnak isn't necessarily a threat to immediately join the Royals' bullpen - especially considering he has minor league options remaining.

However, with his aforementioned major league experience and upside as well as his familiarity for the division, it shouldn't come as a shock if he does end up joining this staff. And right now, there are multiple optionable relievers in Kansas City's bullpen he could replace with a good first impression in Omaha.

Beck Way has had his moments in the majors, but he's also had his blowups that have resulted in a 6.75 ERA. Likewise, Steven Cruz has looked sharp in his last six outings, surrendering no earned runs and just four hits and two walks while striking out eight, however he's been streaky all season and was the same in 2025. And Mason Black may be sporting a 2.87 ERA in 15.2 innings with Kansas City this season, but he's struggled to control the free pass this year with 5.17 BB/9 resulting in a inflated 1.60 WHIP.

At the end of the day, depth is depth and the Royals are in a place where a warm body is the priority and Dobnak gives them that at the very least. And while he may not be knocking down the door right now of joining the bullpen, Dobnak's certainly stepped out of the car and can see the front porch.