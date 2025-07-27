Royals trade deadline path still looks as uncertain as ever, even after Grichuk trade

The acquisition of Arizona Diamondbacks Outfielder Randal Grichuk was prudent for the Kansas City Royals. On Saturday evening, FanSided's MLB insider Robert Murray first broke the news that Grichuk, 33, would be the Royals' new outfielder in exchange for reliever Andrew Hoffman.

Grichuk will be a welcome addition to the Royals' outfield, which has struggled to produce offense consistently. He’s not a difference maker; he’s a league-average bat with some pop, but league-average is a breath of fresh air for this group.

The Royals have had one of the league's worst outfields this season, but it’s been horrifying at the corners. Grichuk will provide stability in the outfield, professional at-bats, and he is not shy to swing the bat.

But with the unfortunate and untimely news of Jac Caglianone, Royals General Manager J.J. Picollo may need to get back on the phones and work out a deal for another outfielder.

Royals outfield still in question with Jac Caglianone set for IL stint

Caglianone left game 1 of Saturday's double-header with the Cleveland Guardians with an apparent hamstring strain after grounding into a double play in the second inning.

The arrival of Randal Grichuk from the Diamondbacks comes at no better time, as a he acts as a corresponding roster move for Caglianone's placement on the 10-day IL.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/0KquxYjnIy — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 27, 2025

The Royals still need help in the outfield, even with Grichuk on board. After all, as mentioned earlier, he's not a groundbreaking outfielder himself with a 96 wRC+ this season.

John Rave has looked serviceable in the last few weeks, but he's nowhere near a proven league-caliber player with his 106 plate appearances.

Could Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran still be on the Royals radar?

The stove was hot with several names last week, and one that continue to pick up steam is Jarren Duran and the Kansas City Royals.

What started as rumors, to then debunked rumors, could now hold some weight again after Royals scouts were reportedly in attendance at Fenway on Saturday.

Duran is having a subpar season relative to what he did last year, but he’s still electric in the field and at the plate. It will most likely take Seth Lugo and one or two prospects to get it done, and while Kris Bubic's IL trip could throw a wrench in things, the Royals should certainly still consider pulling the trigger on deal like this regardless.

Duran has not looked like the All-Star MVP that we saw in 2024. He slashed .290/.334/.487 from 2023-2024, but has come down to earth in 2025.

This season, he’s hitting .259 with nine homers and 104 wRC+ (130 wRC+ in 2024). Although his .173 ISO is a far cry from his .207 ISO in 24’, it would be the fourth-best on the Royals behind Salvador Perez (.211), Bobby Witt Jr. (.201), and Vinnie Pasquantino (.174).

Duran also comes with three years of club control beyond 2025, which makes him more attractive to the Royals, but also makes him more costly to acquire.

Duran isn't the only outfielder the Royals could be scouting this weekend. Boston is flush with capable outfield talents. While former MLB top prospect Roman Anthony likely isn't available, the likes of Wilyer Abreu and Rob Refsnyder could be other options.

Injuries could have major impact on trade deadline decisions

What direction the Royals will take is anybody’s guess. Attrition is taking shape in the form of untimely injuries to key players.

Losing Cole Ragans was a tough blow, Michael Lorenzen's oblique strain wasn't great and the news of Jac Caglianone stings. However, these losses pale in comparison to how dire things could be now that Kris Bubic is on the 15-day IL.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/eyPQgSSYpx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 27, 2025

This was always a concern for Bubic, coming into his first full baseball season since his Tommy John surgery. He was pulled after 66 pitches during a start on July 20 and again on Saturday after just 66 pitches thrown.

Bubic only went 2 2/3 innings and walked four straight to begin the game. With Bubic’s availability uncertain for the foreseeable future, it’s not easy to picture a scenario where this season ends in the Royals holding The Commissioner's Trophy.

It’s time the Royals look at the future. I don’t think a fire sale is in order, but the Royals should not be in the business of giving away valuable prospects for rental bats.

Having Randal Grichuk on the team for 2025 was a no-brainer for KC. With a mutual option for 2026 for $5 million and a $3 million buyout, the Royals could elect to bring Grichuk back if he balls out down the stretch and wants to return to KC.

Outside of another move like that, the Royals should focus on how they can make this team better equipped to compete at a high level in 2026.

This trade deadline will reveal how Picollo and Royals owner John Sherman truly feel about this team and its direction.