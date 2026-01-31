Royals take key step in mending their bond with fan favorite Vinnie Pasquantino

After the arbitration deadline came and went earlier this month and teams and players needed to file their respective salary requests for the 2026 season, many Royals players avoided that somewhat awkward exchange that these proceedings can bring.

However, there was one looming disagreement that put a damper on the day. This was, of course, the fact the team couldn't come to an agreement with Vinnie Pasquantino and were set to head to an arbitration hearing.

While fans were never in jeopardy of the Pasquatch going anywhere in te forseeable future, given he's under team control until after the 2028 season, it's the behind the scenes issues that can make the arbitration process such an ugly matter at times.

So, the fact that Pasquantino was headed straight for that route in his first eligible offseason didn't offer the greatest forecast for the future.

But as the saying goes, it's better late than never, and on Friday night, with spring training just three weeks away, the Royals and Pasquantino avoided that gloomy arbitration process by agreeing to a multi-year deal.

We have agreed to a two-year contract with Vinnie Pasquantino through the 2027 season, pending a physical. pic.twitter.com/NJQsNiUkOr — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 31, 2026

In the process of reaching this deal, they seemingly have placed this relationship, that appeared to potentially be heading for the rocks, on more solid ground for the time being.

Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino will enter 2026 season a better note with new multi-year contract

As per Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Pasquantino's new deal spans over the next two seasons and will pay him a guaranteed $11 million, with the ability to "max out close to $16 million with incentives".

"According to a source, Pasquantino will make around $4.2 million in 2026 and around $6.9 million in ‘27, with escalators based on plate appearances, as well as end-of-season accomplishments like MVP voting and All-MLB First and Second Team," Rogers wrote.

This seems like a win-win scneario for both the Royals and Pasquantino.

For Kansas City, a $4.2 million valuation in 2026 comes in lower than the reported $4.5 million he filed for earlier this month, and with the way the arb system works, with elevating values each year, perhaps they cut themselves a deal or at the very least got Pasquantino at his potential asking price in 2027.

And even if the incentives become a reality, they'll likely be happy to pay more if it means one of their core pieces is contributing at a higher rate.

For Pasquantino, a multi-year deal shows a gesture of good faith towards him from the organization.

In the past, it seemed like Pasquantino was always the overlooked element of this core, despite being a 95+ RBI contributor in the heart of the order for the past two seasons.

According to Pasquantino via an episode of Foul Territory, Pasquantino mentioned that contract extension talks had not happened between him and the Royals brass for some time.

This came off the heels of the Royals extending the rest of his top-tier hitting mates in Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia in recent years.

And the thought of going to arbitration and facing the reality of hearing the team you've devoted your professional career to that point argue why you should be paid less than what you feel you deserve didn't seem to appeal to Pasquantino, based upon some remarks he made in a since deleted post on X.

Now, there's some security for both sides for the next couple of years, which will surely helped mend any bruises the relationship might've taken over the past months/years.

And this certainly puts the two's chances of reaching that aforementioned longer-term extension, that his peers have already reached, in a better place.