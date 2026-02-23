Royals Spring Training Update: Isaac Collins delay, Dairon Blanco head, fifth starter

The Kansas City Royals' 2026 spring training campaign is in full swing after the opening weekend of Cactus League action.

While most eyes will be fixated on what the team is doing on the field, there's some underlying storylines that the Royals faithful need to keep an eye on as well.

Royals Spring Training Update: Isaac Collins delayed return to action could be coming to an end soon

As much as there's been to talk about in spring training game action so far, one thing that Royals fans are likely waiting to see is the first game action from Isaac Collins in 2026.

The newly-acquired 28-year-old outfielder has yet to grace the Royals impression on the field as according the Anne Rogers of MLB.com "the Royals have been intentionally taking his workload a little slower" due to PRP injections in his knees.

However, according to manager Matt Quatraro, "Collins has been healthy otherwise and feels good".

Rogers also reports, the 2025 NL Rookie of the Year finalist has a few games in which he's slated to appear in this week, Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds and Friday against the Athletics.

Royals Spring Training Update: Dairon Blanco to continue to be evaluated after scary on-field incident

The Royals were treated to a fright in Sunday's win over the Brewers after depth outfielder Dairon Blanco left the game prematurely in the seventh inning after he was struck in the head by a pitch.

According to another report from Rogers on Monday though, Blanco apparently didn't suffer a full concussion and "will be taking it easy the next few days with light activity inside".

Rogers also said that evaluations on the 32-year-old will continue in the meantime.

Blanco has an outside shot of returning to the Royals in 2026 after just a brief stint with them last season, as his speed could be an asset in their shallow outfield.

Royals Spring Training Update: KC currently has a battle for the fifth spot in the rotation

Lastly, we round things off with one of the Royals most intriguing - and potentially unexpected depending on who you talk to - positional battles in camp this spring.

While some might believe the Royals five-man rotation is settled, with their 2025 rookie standout Noah Cameron rounding things off, another report from Anne Rogers, there might be a fifth starter battle afoot.

"While Noah Cameron is viewed as having the advantage for the fifth spot in the rotation, the Royals do want to give [Stephen] Kolek, [Bailey] Falter and [Ryan] Bergert, along with the other starters building up, a true chance at earning a spot," Rogers wrote.

Time will tell how things shake out in the staff, but perhaps Kansas City is leaning into their starting pitching surplus that remained untouched this winter for some healthy spring competition.