Royals shouldn't dismiss idea of this potential problem-solving reunion

The Kansas City Royals must find plugs for the gaping offensive holes that had so much to do with the derailment of their once-bright 2025 playoff hopes. As a whole, their outfield bats don't measure up to contender standards, the Royals don't get on base often enough, and they don't drive in big runs in sufficient numbers. Improvement is an absolute necessity, not an option.

But beefing up the bats won't be easy. This winter's free agent market isn't studded with outfield stars, and acquiring significant help via trades will require giving up good talent and, perhaps, taking on the financially burdensome contracts of potential trade targets.

It may be, then, that general manager J.J. Picollo won't be able to solve Kansas City's offensive woes in one fell swoop — instead, he may be forced to pursue a combination of proven, capable hitters instead of a spectacular superstar.

He might even be wise to consider the once-promising but ultimately disappointing player he traded away not long after replacing Dayton Moore as the key baseball decision-maker at One Royals Way.

Ryan O'Hearn. Even his most vocal critics can't dispute that O'Hearn, due to hit free agency after the World Series ends, became a new — and dangerous — hitter after the Royals packed him off to Baltimore for nothing more than cash considerations a few weeks before spring training began in 2023. Now, a reunion with O'Hearn could help bolster his former club's attack.

The Royals shouldn't ignore Ryan O'Hearn this winter

Despite initial but fleeting success, O'Hearn's subsequent struggles at the plate during his five years in Kansas City led to his forced departure. After breaking in with 12 homers and a .262/.353/.597 line across 44 games in 2018, he averaged only 6.5 homers and, dragged down by two straight .195 campaigns, batted an unacceptable .211 over his last four Royal seasons.

Now, he's a force to be reckoned with.

Take 2025, for example. After starting the year in Baltimore, where over his first two post-trade seasons he'd succeeded by slashing a combined .275//329/.450, slugging 29 homers, and driving in 119 runs, he finished the campaign with the Padres via a trade deadline swap that landed him in San Diego and, ultimately, the 2025 playoffs.

He ended the split campaign with a .281 average and career highs in OBP (.366), home runs (17), and RBI (63). And the American League All-Star berth he won was his first.

Today, O'Hearn isn't the poor hitter he once was. He's hitting for average, displaying decent, although not overwhelming, power the Royals need, and has established himself as an eight-year big league veteran who knows how to get on base.

And making it out of the batter's box successfully is an area in which Kansas City must get better — only eight of 30 major league clubs had worse team OBPs than the Royals, and KC finished next-to-last in the majors in walks.

O'Hearn won't solve all Kansas City's problems at the plate, but he could certainly help. And that should make him attractive to Picollo as he retools a club unlikely to sacrifice the amount of talent and money necessary to add a superstar bat.

Complicating any consideration of bringing O'Hearn back, though, is finding a position for him to fill. He's primarily a first baseman and designated hitter, but won't force Vinnie Pasquantino to the bench, and the Royals will undoubtedly take a DH-by-committee approach in 2026. O'Hearn could be a member of that committee, of course, but taking a turn or two in that spot per week won't justify signing him.

The outfield is a different matter. Although his glove seems serviceable at best, O'Hearn has some experience in the corners; considering Jac Caglianone will start next season in right, and 2025 Gold Glove center field finalist Kyle Isbel probably isn't going anywhere, left field might be the spot for O'Hearn. And if Caglianone continues the struggles that marred his 2025 season, O'Hearn might find his way to right.

Will Picollo pursue O'Hearn this winter? We shall see, but he should at least consider the idea.