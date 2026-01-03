Royals shouldn't discount reunion with recently DFA'd versatile ex-farmhand

The Kansas City Royals have entered a bit of a lull in their offseason again after a very active period following a quiet Winter Meetings.

While moves for the big-time targets like Brendan Donovan and Jarren Duran may take time, the Royals have plenty of other lesser-discussed areas they could stand address in the meantime.

One of those areas is bolstering their bench depth after a season where many disappointed outside of their Silver Slugger quartet in the heart of the order.

There's no shortage of options and avenues the Royals could take to expand their offensive depth but perhaps a familiar face who was recently made available would do the trick.

On Friday the Minnesota Twins announced they'd traded for utility man Eric Wagaman from the Miami Marlins and in the process of that move they also designated former Omaha Storm Chasers infielder Ryan Fitzgerald for assignment.

A Ryan Fizgerald reunion wouldn't be a bad option for Royals' bench depth in 2026

Fitzgerald is coming off a short but productive big league season with the Twins in 2025. In 24 games, he launched four homers and drove in nine with a .758 OPS, 13.2% walk rate, 15.1% K-rate and 110 wRC+.

Mixed in with that was an even more successful 59-game stint in Minnesota's Triple-A ranks, slashing .277/.367/.469 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, an 11.4% walk rate and 119 wRC+.

And while his 2024 stint with Strom Chasers wasn't as good, a near-average 94 wRC+ along with a respectable .244/.336/.418 slash line with 14 HR, 54 RBI and 10.0% walk rate is nothing to discount by any means.

The fact that he appeared at all four infield positions last season in Minnesota already makes him a strong major league bench candidate in general.

Then, when you pair that with the fact that his above-average walk rates could certainly help the Royals bolster their 29th ranked BB% from 2025 as well as the fact that his blend of plate discipline and pop could benefit them and their 19th ranked .706 OPS las season, the fit makes even more sense.

He certainly seems to have more offensive promise than current Royals depth names like Nick Loftin (73 wRC+ in 2025) and Tyler Tolbert minus the speed (92 wRC+ in 2025) and is near or equally as versatile defensively.

It's not a move that would garner much fanfare, nor would it be a move that really moves the needle a ton. However, bringing a name familiar with the organization that has plenty of tools to make them better, even if only marginally, should certainly be worth considering.