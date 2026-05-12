Royals should avoid temptation to trade for Blue Jays outcasted World Series hero

While the Kansas City Royals might be playing better baseball these days, that doesn't mean they're devoid of problems. Right now, one of, if not their greatest issue plaguing them is their starting pitching depth. Last week they placed Cole Ragans on the 15-day IL. Two weeks ago they lost a pair of key depth arms in Ryan Bergert and Ben Kudrna to season-ending injuries. And the likes of Bailey Falter, Luinder Avila and Mason Black project more as bullpen pieces now. The Royals flat-out need more starting pitching depth.

On Monday, the Blue Jays made a potential starting target available to the league after they designated left-hander Eric Lauer for assignment. At first glance, despite his shortcomings to start 2026, Lauer has plenty of intrigue as major league starting option.

He returned to the majors from the KBO to throw to an impressive 3.18 ERA in 104.2 innings of regular season work and was instrumental in getting the Blue Jays to the brink of their first World Series title since 1993. The Toronto faithful will always remember the 4.2 innings he gave them out of the bullpen in the extra innings of their Game 3,18-inning marathon against in Los Angeles. Sure they lost that game, but they likely wouldn't have put up the effort they did in not only that game but the series as a whole if it were not for that performance from him.

However, those shortcomings this season are something that cannot be overlooked. On top of sporting an ERA more than double his mark the year prior at 6.69, his WHIP is nearly 40 points higher (1.49 vs. 1.11) and his batting average against is nearly 35 points higher (.260 vs. .226).

John Schneider said decision to DFA Eric Lauer driven by “results” and added it was a “tough conversation based on what he did last year.” Ultimately, Blue Jays “felt we needed to go in a different direction.” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 11, 2026

Then there's the underlying and expected metrics that have tanked significantly. Lauer has never exactly been a data darling, but his stats didn't look completely ugly a year ago like they do this time around. He's walking more, striking out less and surrendering a lot more solid contact. And the spike in FIP, xERA and xSLG only show it's not been because he's unlucky.

Stat Type 2025 Result 2026 Result K% 23.9% (59th percentile) 16.0% (14th percentile) Whiff % 23.7% (36th percentile) 20.4% (21st percentile) BB% 6.1% (84th percentile) 9.9% (38th percentile) Hard-hit % 41.9% (37th percentile) 42.0% (35th percentile) Barrel % 8.1% (54th percentile) 12.6% (11th percentile) xERA 3.88 (53rd percentile) 5.85 (10th percentile) xSLG .240 (49th percentile) .274 (19th percentile) ERA to FIP 3.18 to 3.85 6.69 to 6.94

Again, he's never really excelled across the board to give him the benefit of the doubt that he could turn things around. This makes this year's underwhelming results that much more dangerous for potential suitors, like the Royals, to buy into.

Beyond the stats, Eric Lauer just doesn't fit the Royals' current pitching needs

As much as he's a major league-capable arm, logistically Lauer just doesn't make a ton of sense for the Royals right now, despite their potential desperation for depth arms.

As Keegan Matheson of MLB.com pointed out last month, Lauer's preference is to be a starter, but the results just haven't been there for him regardless of whether he's starting a game on the mound or coming in as a bulk reliever behind a opener. He holds a 6.15 ERA as a starter with the Jays this year and an even worse 8.10 ERA out of the bullpen. Talk about a catch 22 situation.

Eric Lauer on following an opener:



“To be real blunt, I hate it. I can’t stand it…”



Lauer said that it messes with his pre-game routine, as starters are “creatures of habit.”



“Hopefully it’s not something that we will continue doing, but that’s above my pay grade.” #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) April 18, 2026

As it stands right now, while Ragans may be shelved, the presence of Stephen Kolek has made up for that absence. And while the Royals aren't without their own question marks in the rotation when it comes to quality, with Noah Cameron not looking nearly the overachiever he was in his rookie campaign a year ago, Lauer doesn't scream of a solution whatsoever at the moment.

On top of that, Lauer no longer has options to be sent down to the minors, hence why he was DFA'd in the first place. This would mean, with a full rotation and Lauer's results just not being there to displace anyone in the rotation, an unwanted trip to the bullpen would be in order. As it stands right now, the Royals already have an lefty long man devoid of minor league options in the rehabbing Bailey Falter and while he might have his shortcomings himself, at least they know what they have in him.

The Royals certainly need to be in the market to add starters, but they need to add ones that give them flexibility. Lauer is simply not that guy.