Royals seemingly avoid injury catastrophe after latest Maikel Garcia update

Less than 24 hours after sealing a walk-off win on a wild pitch, Kansas City Royals infielder Maikel Garcia returned to his usual spot atop the lineup and back to manning the hot corner. But after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, the Venezuelan exited in the sixth inning, with newly recalled Nick Loftin taking his place. It took some time before fans got an update during the game itself: Garcia exited with right elbow soreness, according to the Royals' social media accounts.

Maikel Garcia left today's game with right elbow soreness. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 22, 2026

Royals fans were right to be nervous after Garcia's strong start at the plate and lockdown fielding over at third base. The Royals extended Garcia this offseason after his breakout 2025 season, putting an awful 2024 campaign behind him. Garcia has certainly looked like the core piece the team needed alongside shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., and any extended absence, or the loss of that powerful arm at third base, is a scary prospect. But thankfully, according to Kansas City Star columnist Pete Grathoff, Garcia's absence will not be long-lived.

Royals 3B Maikel Garcia said he felt pain in his right elbow during his second at-bat Wednesday. He stayed in the game a few more innings before leaving. But he was feeling better postgame and expects to play Friday. — Pete Grathoff (@pgrathoff) April 22, 2026

Garcia has been a godsend for the Royals in his new leadoff role

The Royals will have Thursday off, giving Garcia a rest day one way or another. Then they will welcome the Los Angeles Angels to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game set as they try to break out of this early-season rut. The Royals are winless this season at 0-7 when Garcia goes hitless in the leadoff spot, while they are 4-3 when he records multiple hits. Garcia may not be driving the bus on his own when it comes to Kansas City's success, but there is a clear correlation between him hitting and the boys in blue winning.

Garcia will be looking to improve against the Angels, a team he struggled mightily against in 2025. In six games, he posted a .182/.280/.273 line, good for a .553 OPS, his fourth-worst mark against any AL opponent last season. But Garcia has been much better at Kauffman Stadium this year than he has on the road, with a 1.009 OPS and both of his home runs coming in 12 games at home.

The Royals do not have many options at third base if Garcia hits the IL for any stretch of time. Loftin can hold it down in a pinch or for a spot start, but beyond him the depth is slim. Especially with second baseman Jonathan India already on the IL, Kansas City's infield cannot afford another injury, and hopefully this soreness is gone before first pitch on Friday for Garcia.