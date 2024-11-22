Royals reportedly 'checking in' on Juan Soto could foreshadow free agency spending

How many different ways can Kansas City Royals fans view the team’s historical passivity in free agency? Whether it’s the decades-long stretch of poorly-aging free agency gambles, lackluster moves despite glaring needs, or the team’s reliance on homegrown talent, Kansas City has rarely been a hotspot for offseason spending.

Still, the latest Juan Soto sweepstakes update should have Royals fans changing their perspective on that historic trend.

The KC Royals reportedly checked in on free agent superstar Juan Soto

On November 21, New York Post 's Jon Heyman reported that the Royals were one of the small-market teams to check in on Soto in free agency. While Heyman dismissed the move’s viability, calling it “not a financial fit,” there’s optimism in the fact that Kansas City inquired about a player likely to command a contract rivaling Shohei Ohtani’s record deal from last year.

Kansas City is currently at $118 million in estimated 2025 payroll, according to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, a slight uptick from 2024’s final payroll of $114 million. The team invested heavily in free agency last year, with contracts for pitchers Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha paying off. Most primary contributors are returning next season, but still, there’s little reason to expect the Royals to sit idle this winter. Checking in on Soto underscores their aggressive approach to addressing a glaring outfield need, while also signaling the team's openness to increasing payroll.

A corner outfielder is undoubtedly Kansas City’s biggest offseason need, and adding Soto wouldn’t just fill that hole — it would propel the Royals into the World Series conversation. At 26 years old, Soto already has a World Series ring and is coming off a 41-homer, 109-RBI season with the New York Yankees. His 8.1 fWAR marked a career high and earned him a third-place finish in the AL MVP race, behind former teammate Aaron Judge and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr.

The Royals’ outfield was one of the worst offensive units in baseball. While many plausible additions are being discussed, Soto would undoubtedly be the best upgrade money can buy. Even if his contract surpasses what Kansas City might prefer, the mere fact they asked shows the Royals are no longer content to rest on their laurels and are serious about improving in 2025.