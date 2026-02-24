Royals owner provides key update on future location of new stadium

As the 2026 season inches closer and closer, Royals fans will be fixated on spring training action and how the team gears up and gels before the regular season commences on March 27 in Atlanta.

However, as much as the on-field action might be the current focal point, there have been plenty of narratives that have been on the backs of the minds of the Royals faithful for awhile now.

Arguably the biggest of those storylines has been the future of where this ball club will play it's home games amidst and long-going discussion of a potential new stadium.

But amidst the uncertainty, Royals owner John Sherman recently shared that a final decision on the Royals future home may not be too far away.

Royals' future stadium plans could be made clear soon according owner John Sherman

Last week, the Royals owner spoke to media as the team congregated in Surprise, Arizona for spring training and discussed the plans for the future of the home of the Royals.

"I don’t think we’re that far away," Sherman said.

"We’re still evaluating Kansas, and we’re still evaluating multiple locations in Missouri," he also said.

"I think it’s kind of time to get on with it,” Sherman also said. “I know our fans have stated deal fatigue, whatever, and we’ve got that, too."

Sherman's comments come off the back of a notable site across state lines in Kansas being eliminated as a potential option last month, when the team announced it was no longer exploring the Aspiria Campus in Overland Park as an option.

The Royals are currently not in immediate limbo of being without a home given their lease at Kauffman Stadium runs until January of 2031, however, given that this is "generational decision", as Sherman put it, a matter of this nature will certainly take time to fully implement.

Kauffman Stadium has been the home of the Royals since 1973 when it was originally named Royals stadium until being renamed in 1993 to honor their original owner, Ewing M. Kauffman.

While Sherman didn't commit to any sort of plan or timeline, if a resolution isn't "that far away", it would be yet another major stadium decision this team has made recently, after committing to move much of the outfield walls in by up to 10 feet at The K ahead of the 2026 season.

For now though, that's the only concrete stadium news fans have received, as now it will be a matter of waiting and seeing how soon this matter of a potential new stadium comes to a resolution.