Royals outfielder's recent heroics are just the latest entry in his stellar start

There were two outs in the top of the eighth inning Friday night, the Kansas City Royals trailing the Detroit Tigers 3-1, and Wenceel Pérez hit a ball toward the left-center gap that looked like extra bases. Kyle Isbel tracked it, dove, caught it. 8.6 feet above average on the jump metric, if you want the Statcast number. One out, if you want the simpler version. Then he caught another one.

Then he singled home Michael Massey in the bottom of the eighth to cut the score to 3-2, advanced to third on an error, and scored the tying run on Maikel Garcia's single up the middle. Then Nick Loftin doubled with two outs in the ninth. Then Isbel hit a ground ball through the left side against Tigers left-hander Brant Hurter, the first walk-off hit of his career, and the Royals had a 4-3 win, their 10th comeback victory of the season, tied for the most in the AL.

It was a complete game from a player having the most complete season of his career. The only question worth asking right now about Isbel is how nobody saw this coming.

Entering 2026, the organizational read on him was honest and not particularly flattering. He had hit .255 the year before with a .654 OPS and four home runs. His expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) ranked in the first percentile. The Royals signed free agent Lane Thomas specifically to platoon with Isbel against left-handed pitching, which was the front office's polite way of saying they trust everything about him except his bat in certain matchups.

The defense was never the question, not even close. Since his debut in 2021, Isbel has accumulated 36 Outs Above Average in center field, ranking seventh among all MLB outfielders over that span. He led the majors in Outfield Jump in 2022. He was a Gold Glove finalist in 2025. When Royals reliever John Schreiber was asked about Isbel after Friday's game, his answer was short and accurate.

"He's Gold Glove-caliber out there. It's nice to have him out there, and fun to watch," Schreiber said.

Kyle Isbel has been much more than a glove-first center fielder in 2026

What is new in 2026 is that the bat has followed the glove into the conversation. Isbel is hitting .268 on the season, tied for 20th all outfielders with at least 100 plate appearances, and he is batting .302 over his last 15 games. His .370 average with runners in scoring position, 10 hits in 27 at-bats, shows a player cashing in his lower-lineup peers when the situation calls for it.

There is an honest caveat worth including in any accounting of Isbel's bat. His .330 wOBA sits under 40 points away from his .299 expected wOBA, suggesting the underlying contact quality projects some regression. His average exit velocity of 86.7 mph and 30.3% hard-hit rate are not the marks of a middle-of-the-order masher, though they are fine for someone holding down the nine-hole. He is a .268 hitter running slightly warm, not a .340 hitter in disguise.

But here is what the Statcast caveat does not capture. A .370 average with runners in scoring position is its own kind of skill. Two spectacular catches in the top of the eighth inning on Friday that kept a two-run deficit from becoming something worse, that is its own kind of skill. A walk-off ground ball to the left side against a left-handed pitcher, by a hitter who bats .200 against lefties, in the ninth inning of a game his team had been losing, that is its own kind of skill too.

Loftin, who was standing on second base when the ball went through, put it about as cleanly as anyone could.

"He's a staple in the outfield for us, defensively and offensively," Loftin said. "He's been able to just do what he needs to do."

"Put the bat on the ball, hit some barrels here and there," he said. "He's found some green grass that has gotten us wins, and they've been big for us."

The Royals are 19-22 and just a half game back of second in the AL Central. There is no particular reason to believe they are a pennant-contending team. But they have a center fielder who makes diving catches look routine, who hits .370 when it matters most, and who delivered a walk-off single against a left-hander on a Friday night in May.

In a season that has not given Kansas City fans much to hold onto, that is not nothing. Isbel keeps finding green grass, and right now, the grass is finding him too.