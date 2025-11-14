Royals News: KC hires new strength and conditioning coach, old friends in new places

With the 2025-26 offseason hot stove really starting warm up this week, the attention for many Royals fans may be firmly on the free agent and trade markets where Kansas City has already been linked to some notable names.

But amid all of this, teams are still building up their coaching staff for the upcoming seasons as well as their minor league rosters.

And the Royals have made their fair share of contributions to both of those areas this week.

Royals News: KC hires Joey Greany as new strength and conditioning coach

After adding recently adding a pair of hitting coaches to the fold recently, in Connor Dawson and Marcus Thames, Kansas City continued their staff hiring spree, as Joey Greany will be joining the clubhouse as a major league strength and conditioning coach.

Greany announced the news himself on X on Thursday, sharing the excitement he has for the new opportunity.

"l'm extremely honored and excited to be joining the Kansas City Royals Organization," Greany wrote.

l'm extremely honored and excited to be joining the Kansas City Royals Organization.



I also want to express my gratitude to the @dodgers for this past season. I was fortunate to work alongside incredible players, coaches, and staff who made the experience truly special. Thank… pic.twitter.com/z2hCfdxFq7 — Joey Greany (@JoeyGreany) November 13, 2025

He also took the time to thank the Dodgers organization, to which he held a similar role for the 2025 season.

Along with his experience with the Dodgers, Greany was also long time major league strength and conditioning coach with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2016 to 2024. And before all of that, he was actually a part of the Royals minor league coaching staff from 2008 to 2015, which included him winning Pacific Coast League Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year honors in 2015 with Triple-A Omaha as well as the same honors for the Carolina League with High-A Wilmington the season prior.

Royals News: Former KC minor league catcher Austin Nola joins Seattle Mariners coaching staff

In one of the more bizarre under-the-radar headlines, catcher Austin Nola has been granted a release from the minor league contract he signed with the Atlanta Braves last month to join the Seattle Mariners as their bullpen coach, as per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Catcher Austin Nola, who signed a minor-league contact this winter with Atlanta, has been granted his release to become the Seattle Mariners’ new bullpen coach. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 12, 2025

Nola started his big league career with the Mariners back in 2019 and played in parts of six MLB seasons with the Seattle, San Diego and most recently Colorado last season.

In 2024 though, although he never appeared in the majors with them, Nola spent time in the Royals' system, playing 56 games with Triple-A Omaha, hitting just .174 with a .558 OPS and 43 wRC+.

Royals News: Former KC reliever joins Athletics on minor league contract

Sticking with former Royals finding new homes, veteran right-hander Nick Anderson reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with the Athletics on Wednesday that also includes an invite to spring training, as per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Source: RHP Nick Anderson is in agreement with the @Athletics on a 1-year contract that includes an @MLB camp invite.



Anderson, 35, has pitched in 6 MLB seasons. His MLB salary is $1M if he’s added to the 40-man roster. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 13, 2025

Ironically enough, like Nola Anderson also spent time in Colorado this past year and also happened to to be part of the Royals organization in 2024.

He threw in 14.2 big league innings with the Rockies in '25 posting a 6.14 ERA. He also spent time with their Triple-A affiliate along with both St. Louis and Seattle's Triple-A squads.

Anderson made 37 appearances with the Royals in 2024, pitching to a serviceable 4.04 ERA but an elevated 1.40 WHIP and 5.07 FIP.