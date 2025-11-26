When the Kansas City Royals debuted in 1969, the young expansion franchise needed stability on the mound. Among the arms they selected to their first squad was right-handed pitcher Dave Morehead.

While the California native’s impact in Kansas City was minimal due to injury, his no-hitter for the Boston Red Sox in 1965 etched his name into baseball’s history books.

Sadly, the eight-year MLB veteran passed away on Nov. 25 at the age of 8Newsweek’s Jon Paul Hoornstra reported the news, as “a former teammate confirmed Morehead's death Tuesday.”

Dave Morehead will always be one of the first Royals players.

In Kansas City, Morehead became part of the Royals’ early rotation, bringing veteran experience to a team still finding its identity. He appeared in two seasons for the Royals (1969-70), making his final MLB start on Sept. 29, 1970.

Morehead finished his Royals tenure with 49 appearances across the two seasons, with 19 starts and one complete game. He wasn’t the most influential pitcher of that Royals staff, but not many people can say they are a member of the first Royals squad.

SABR’s Andrew Blume summarized Morehead’s career, and why Kansas City drafted him, best by saying “he showed flashes of brilliance, particularly early in his career, but extended success was thwarted by arm trouble.”

Morehead’s peak moment came on Fenway Park in the 1965 season. The Red Sox had little to play for, en route to a 100-loss season.

The 21-year-old Morehead was scuffling himself, but he found his mettle on Sept. 16 against Cleveland. He struck out eight batters and only walked one, recording his first no-hitter and second complete-game shut-out that month. It would be more than 35 years until another Red Sox pitcher tossed a no-hitter, when Hideo Nomo did so in 2001.

In an era where words painted the picture of a game, Morehead’s description of the final out sounds like a hair-raising affair. Blume detailed the situation further.

"'With two outs in the top of the ninth, Vic Davalillo batted for shortstop Dick Howser. Morehead got two quick strikes on fastballs. After some angst — Indians manager Birdie Tebbetts was trying to disrupt his rhythm, Morehead told Golenbock — he threw a curve that Davalillo hit back to him. “’I went to catch it, and I was going to run over to first the way Mel Parnell did in his no-hitter, either step on the bag myself or hand it to the first baseman so I wouldn’t take the chance of throwing it away. In my haste, the ball hit the heel of my glove and I started to run without the ball. The ball lay on the mound. I went back to pick it up and threw it to first base real quick. The throw was low in the dirt, and Mad Dog Lee Thomas scooped it out. I had my no-no.’"" Andrew Blume, SABR

Though remembered most vividly for his Red Sox no-hitter, Morehead’s Royals tenure underscores the reality of baseball careers: not every chapter is defined by glory, but each adds depth to the story of a player and a team.

That's precisely how Royals fans will remember him.

He remains forever part of the franchise’s formative years and is a reminder of the challenges and players that shaped the Royals’ early identity.