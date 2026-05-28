Royals may've just received hope at second base after promising prospect returns from injury

While recent pitching nightmares and and an offense that was outscored 26-4 in their last series is what's on the forefront of Kansas City Royals fans' minds, there's some less general disappointments that still remain entirely relevant. One of the Royals most glaring holes this season, and a long-standing issue over the past few seasons, has been second base.

As it stands right now, with Jonathan India shelved for the year after an underwhelming start himself, Michael Massey and Nick Loftin have been their primary options at second and the results just haven't been there. They sit 29th in AVG at the position, as well as tied for 26th in OPS and 28th in wRC+. However, perhaps an internal option to shake -up the status quo could soon be available after Triple-A prospect Peyton Wilson returned from the injured list on Wednesday.

The following roster moves have been made:



- INF Peyton Wilson has been reinstated from the Injured List.



- RHP Ethan Bosacker has been transferred to NW Arkansas (AA) from Omaha.@BudgetNebraska | #OnlyinOmaha pic.twitter.com/NQwflGwYXb — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) May 27, 2026

Wilson, primarily a second baseman by trade, was off to quite the start to the minor league season before hitting the injured list in the early going. In his first 11 games, the 26-year-old was hitting .308 with an .810 OPS, 17% walk rate and 121 wRC+. This comes off the heels of an impressive showing in spring training, where he posted an .866 OPS and 120 wRC+.

The 2026 season was seen to be somewhat of a make-or-break season for the aging prospect Wilson. After tearing through Double-A last season, he was very uninspiring in his first taste of Triple-A, sporting just a 65 wRC+ in 84 games. However, a strong spring and start to his 2026 campaign has made a runway for him to get his shot in the majors - so long as he comes back from injury just as strong.

And for an offense that largely sits in the lower third or even bottom five in general, having a one specific position playing a large role in holding them back won't make them more competitive any time soon. If Wilson continues to perform, there's no reason as to why he can't be a major league option.

Michael Massey seems like the odd man out if Peyton Wilson gets promoted

While the current duo looks bad overall, the lion share of the blame for the Royals second base inefficiencies has to be placed on Massey. Loftin is at least near average for a weak-side platoon bat and utility bench option with a 91 wRC+. Massey on the other hand is hitting just .226 with a .644 OPS and 71 wRC+. This comes off the back of a season where Massey posted just a 57 wRC+ and spent a lot of that year on the shelf.

Nobody should expect Wilson to post a 120 wRC+ in the major leagues, however Massey is proving to be unreliable to stay in the lineup and nearly impossible to defend when he is. At this point could it get any worse?

And Wilson isn't just a second baseman. On top of being a switch hitter, he has experience playing at third base as well as at all three outfield positions. Between him and Loftin the Royals could really lean into their utility strengths to bolster underperforming areas in their lineup, play to everyone's strengths and allow more time for flexibility for off days around the lineup.

Time will tell of Wilson eventually gets his big league opportunity, but so long as he continues to perform, the feeling that the Royals have no options beyond what they currently have at second base could be no longer.