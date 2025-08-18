Royals make inevitable decision to DFA struggling outfielder as fans grew frustrated

The Kansas City Royals continued their pursuit of an optimal active roster on Monday, this time cutting major league ties with a struggling bench bat.

The team announced that they've designated veteran first baseman and outfielder Mark Canha for assignment, fresh off completing a rehab assignment after suffering a left elbow injury and subsequently hitting the injured list at the beginning of July.

OF Mark Canha has been returned from his rehab assignment and designated for assignment. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 18, 2025

This move shouldn't come as a shock to Royals fans, as the 36-year-old veteran has failed to come close to living up to expectations after the Royals acquired him via trade ahead of Opening Day this spring.

Royals make inevitable decision to DFA Mark Canha amid poor 2025 season

When the Royals initially added Canha to the fold for the 2025 season, there was certainly reason for fans to be excited about his arrival. For a team that was starving for outfield production, Canha provided a frugal but traditionally above-average option at the plate.

In the seasons from 2018 to 2024, he posted wRC+ totals above 100 in every season with OPS totals no lower than .690 each year as well. They weren't all ground-breaking years by any means, but enough to think that the Royals may have acquired a bat that would help them rather than hinder them offensively.

And for the first month of the season, he did in fact provide a much needed spark in the lineup, as through March and April he hit .346 with an .823 OPS and 128 wRC+, with the growing consensus being he needed to receive more playing time.

Those feelings quickly wore off though, as help quickly turned to hinderance when it came to Canha's production. From May 1 onwards, Canha was brutal at the dish, slashing just .172/.232/.218 with a 23 wRC+ in 95 plate appearances.

He was simply occupying an active roster spot in which he had no business occupying any longer. The Royals obviously began to realize this during his latest IL stint after their trio of new outfield (or outfield capable) acquisitions in Mike Yastrzemski, Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier - who were all brought in after Canha landed on the shelf - have produced so much more than he has this year.

Not to mention, the promising youngster in Jac Caglianone will be returning from his rehab assignment soon, which adds another name capable of playing both of Canha's positions back into the fold.

Not only did he no longer warrant an active roster spot, he simply didn't have a place to get any reps anyways even if he did deserve playing time.

With how poor he's been this season, you'd have to think the likelihood that he ends being snatched off waivers is slim to none. Whether or not he accepts an outright assignment from the Royals (if they even offer one) or whether KC releases him remains to be seen.

Regardless though, Canha's time with the Royals is all but over and it certainly wasn't one to remember.