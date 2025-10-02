Royals legend aiming for divine intervention ahead of 2026 season

Following a surprise playoff appearance in 2024, the Kansas City Royals couldn't replicate that success in 2025. Now, one club legend might be looking for some divine intervention in order to turn things back around in 2026.

Mike Sweeney gave his all to the Royals as a player. He's a member of the team's Hall of Fame. Now, The Catholic News Service Rome shared a photo on Wednesday of Sweeney with a Royals jersey that he presented to none other than Pope Leo XIV.

The website ANSA said Sweeney also gave a personalized baseball bat to the Pope in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Hey @Royals, who's trying to convert #PopeLeoXIV from being a @whitesox fan? Can you ID the folks in the photo for us? (Vatican Media photo from today's general audience) And, #LeoXIV is the 267th pope. pic.twitter.com/Sy5FJCvQqz — Catholic News Service Rome (@CatholicNewsSvc) October 1, 2025

Mike Sweeney goes to great lengths to get help for the Kansas City Royals

Of course, if Sweeney is trying to get The Pope on the Kansas City Royals' side, he's got his work cut out for him. Born Robert Francis Prevost, he is a well-known (and at this point most famous) Chicago White Sox fan. One of the first photos snapped of Leo once he took over The Holy See was him wearing his papal robes topped with a White Sox hat.

It's a safe bet that since Pope Leo is such a dedicated fan of the South Siders, he knows that they are bitter division rivals of the Royals. While he's a man who preaches love, and he's clearly thrilled to be receiving the KC materials, it seems unlikely he's switching sides or lending a little divine help to Kansas City any time soon.

For Sweeney, it's a noble effort for a devout Catholic who certainly seemed thrilled to be able to deliver the keepsakes to Leo. While playing for the Kauffman Stadium denizens from 1995 to 2007, Sweeney was known for being one of baseball's best hitters and for his faith. After retiring from baseball in 2010, Sweeney co-founded Catholic Sports Camps.

For now, it appears the Kansas City Royals' fate in 2026 is still squarely in the hands of general manager J.J. Picollo.