Royals' lack of free agent urgency very clear as Padres steal prime utility target

The Kansas City Royals have had a productive offseason. Nobody is arguing against that.

They've managed to upgrade the back end of their bullpen with the return of All-Star set-up man Matt Strahm and have also added some intrigue to the middle innings with names like Nick Mears.

They've also added a few much-needed names to their floundering outfield mix in the switch-hitting Isaac Collins and veteran bounce-back candidate Lane Thomas.

However, with more room for platoon partners in the outfield, reinforcements at second base and better utility options off the bench, the growing consensus has been that the Royals' offseason work shouldn't be over.

While the odds of landing a major splash like Boston's Jarren Duran seem increasingly slim, there has still been plenty of more reasonable names available throughout the offseason that could've really helped the Royals.

But time and time again this winter, those affordable difference makers have seemed to come off the board and find homes elsewhere, leaving the Royals out in the cold.

First, it was Harrison Bader and his multi-year deal he signed with the Giants. Then, it was Austin Hays heading to the White Sox and Luis Arráez joining Bader in San Francisco seemingly one after another.

And now, the Royals have to deal with yet another gettable name heading elsewhere, as promising utility option, Miguel Andujar has reportedly signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Royals fall short of prime free agent target once again with Miguel Andujar heading to San Diego

For a team with as much outfield needs as the Royals had this winter, paired with their lack of ability to comfortably hit right handed pitching - they slashed just .236/.303/.356 against southpaws in 2025 - a right-handed bat like Andujar checked multiple boxes.

Last season, between time with both the Athletics and Cincinnati Reds, Andujar slashed .318/.352/.470 with 10 HR, 44 RBI and a 125 wRC+ in 94 games.

And while he wasn't particularly used as platoon bat, his splits against lefties are far better and prove just how much of a masher he can be in weak-side platoon role. That being said, while less spectacular from the right side of the plate, his numbers from there also prove that he can hold his own regardless of the handedness of the arm on the mound.

PA AVG OBP SLG wRC+ vs. LHP 93 .389 .409 .578 171 vs. RHP 248 .290 .331 .429 108



Also, the fact one of the Royals key competitors for the AL Central this season just went out and added one of the best left-handed starters before Andujar's deal was reported - this of course being the Tigers inking Framber Valdez - makes his move to the Padres sting that much more.

On top of that, his ability to patrol both first and third base as well as a degree of plate displine that, while not walking much, saw him only strikeout 14.4% of the time last season are all added reasons as to why he seemed like the perfect late-winter addition in Kansas City.

And considering he's only under contract for $4 million next season, the Padres aren't exactly breaking the bank for his services. I'd imagine that even the frugal Royals had that type of money laying around.

At this point, with each passing day and each target coming off the board, the odds the Royals make any further big league moves before spring training gets underway seems to be quickly slimming, which is unfortunate considering the holes this team still has in which they could stand to address.