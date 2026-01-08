Royals know what they'll have to pay desired trade target in 2026 if they strike deal

At this point, it's become common place to discuss the trade fit between the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals for All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.

The fact he addresses multiple positional needs while playing above average, potentially Gold Glove level, defense on his best days and having they type of bat that can seamlessly fit in amongst the top five spots in the order with their Silver Slugger worthy quartet of Bobby Witt Jr. Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, makes him all but a no brainer to pursue.

That being said, while not being plagued by the somewhat outrageous financial figures that unrestricted free agency can bring, the Royals still faced some uncertainty with Donovan, as while he remains under team control for the next two seasons, his exact contract was uncertain heading into the offseason as an arbitration eligible player.

However, on Thursday, the Royals and other interested trade parties got definitive financial clarity regarding Donovan in 2026 after he and the Cardinals avoided arbitration and reportedly agreed to a one-year, $5.8 million contract, as per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Royals now know what Brendan Donovan will cost them in 2026 if a trade comes to fruition

Now, it's important to preface, based on MLB Trade Rumors' arbitration projections Donovan's new deal does come in mildly "over budget".

That being said, a $5.8 million reported salary versus the projected $5.4 million MLB Trade Rumors' Matt Swartz had him at shouldn't be alarming to J.J. Picollo and the front office whatsoever.

The important thing is that regardless of what that figure looks like, for a smaller market team who already seems to have financial constraints this offseason, financial clarity is their best friend.

And for an All-Star caliber bat that can play multiple positions and could very well be a strong leadoff candidate for them, $5.8 million seems like an absolute steal.

Now the focus will be on how they swing a deal for Donovan, considering their biggest expendable asset, Kris Bubic, from their strongest area of surplus, their starting pitching, is reportedly of no interest to them, as the Cardinals seek prospect compensation instead, according to a December report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

But for the time being, just having financial clarity of how he could fit into the picture is at least a better starting point to have.