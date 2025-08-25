Royals' key offseason trade has reached new levels this month (on both sides)

One of the most significant moves the Kansas City Royals made over the offseason was the trade of pitcher Brady Singer that brought Jonathan India to Kauffman Stadium.

Over the course of the season, there have been times when the Royals have looked like the obvious winner. There have also been times when the Reds looked like the team that came out on top. And there have been times when neither team looked like they got much out of the deal. But in August? The argument can be made that both teams came out winners in the deal.

This month, both the Royals and the Reds are trying to stay alive in the Wild Card race, as they've both fallen so far out of first that they really don't have a shot at their divisions. The Royals seem to have a better chance at really making some noise and that's thanks in large part to India, who has found a new lease on the season after getting moved out of the leadoff spot.

Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds aren't regretting Jonathan India/Brady Singer trade

That's not to say that the Kansas City Royals utility man couldn't do better. His August numbers, on their face, are not all that great. he's slashing just .209/.361/.388, but he's been doing the little things right in both drawing walks and hitting for power. That's why he's got a 114 wRC+ in August, the first time all season he's posted a wRC+ over 100 in a month.

While the Reds might be missing India's bat, it's clear they're happy with Brady Singer's arm. He hasn't always been consistent this year, he's struggled from time to time. But he's locked in at the moment.

In his last three starts, Singer has pitched 18 innings, posted a 1.00 earned run average and gone 2-0 with 19 strikeouts and just 12 baserunners. In fact, in August as a whole, he's had one rough outing but still posted a 3-1 record with a 1.95 ERA. His efforts have helped the Reds stay in the NL Wild Card race, as they sit just 1.5 games back of the New York Mets.

As the season hits its final leg, it's a safe bet that both the Kansas City Royals and Cincinnati Reds are happy with how the trade over the winter has turned out.