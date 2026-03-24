Royals just got another injury boost in opening set as Braves' horror show continues

In just a few days time, the Kansas City Royals will head to Truist Park in Atlanta to open their 2026 season against the Braves.

While the Royals have plenty to worry about themselves, such as who will land those last few spots on the 26-man roster or where certain hitters will be placed in the lineup, so to does the rest of the league.

For Kansas City, injuries haven't been the biggest of issues so far in camp. The same cannot be said for their Opening Day opponents in Atlanta.

After a 2025 season with so many injury woes in their starting rotation, the Braves already found themselves behind the eight-ball at the start of spring training when their promising young star in Spencer Schwellenbach underwent an elbow procedure and will start the year on the IL.

But it didn't stop there for new manager Walt Weiss and his rotation, as the injuries continued to pile up with one of the league's premier starting arms in Spencer Strider also set to start the new campaign on the IL with an oblique strain.

Royals given an impromptu advantage over Braves after Spencer Strider injury news

Unfortunately for the Braves, an injured Spencer Strider is not a new concept for them. After a pair of exceptional seasons in 2022 and 2023, he missed nearly all of the 2024 season and was delayed in his start to the 2025 campaign.

And now they'll have to navigate yet another start to a season without one of their Cy Young caliber arms.

As much as this could affect the Braves quest to redeem themselves after a disappointing 2025 season, it could also have a major effect on the Royals and getting off to a hot start in their crucial 2026 campaign.

For those doing the math at home, the Royals have now managed to avoid two of the Braves' three top arms, while their rotation is currently at full strength.

And in the case of their Friday night opener against Chris Sale, they'll throw their best arm at him in Cole Ragans to hopefully nullify Sale's stardom.

The Royals now have a chance to really grab the bull by the horns if they can get past their biggest obstacle on Friday in the 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner in Sale.

With three against the injury-ridden Braves and then three at home against the rebuilding Twins, they can get off on the right foot before facing the perennial postseason contenders in the Milwaukee Brewers and then their AL Central enemies and reigning division title holders in the Cleveland Guardians in the following six contests.