Royals Injury Update: Seth Lugo return, Ryan Bergert MRI, Bailey Falter rehab outing

The injury bug has taken it's toll on the Kansas City Royals of late, as while they may not be mathematically out of the race, they'll need more than just a single 20-run contest to turn their fortunes around.

And their week chalked full of injuries won't help their case as well. The end of this week did bring some hope for a better stretch run, but at the same time brought on some unfortunate updates that point towards them continuing to play short-handed.

A return of Seth Lugo seems unlikely at this point

While the Royals have been without their former Cy Young finalist for the entirety of September, nor has he pitched like one in the second-half, losing a freshly extended key arm was likely not in their plans for the end of the campaign.

But it seems like his return the staff is becoming less and less likely by the day, as per a Friday report from MLB.com's Anne Rogers.

She reports that Royals manager Matt Quatraro sees the return of his veteran starter as a "long shot", as despite the fact he may be "feeling better" from his back strain, he's still yet to throw.

Perhaps extended rest and a fresh focus on 2026 may be best for the veteran, as the second-half was extremely uninspiring. In 44.1 innings since the All-Star break, Lugo threw to a 7.51 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and .302 BAA.

Royals and Ryan Bergert receives mixed news from recent MRI

In that same report from Rogers, she also provided an update on the recently injured Bergert, who'd been placed on the IL on Thursday an elbow strain.

According Rogers, a recent MRI revealed that the standout rookie has suffered a mild flexor strain, but the expectation is that he'll be healthy in time for spring training.

Two more injury updates:

--Ryan Bergert's MRI revealed a mild flexor strain, and the #Royals are expecting him be healthy for spring training in 2026.

--Seth Lugo (low back strain) is feeling better but has not thrown. A return this year is becoming a "long shot," Quatraro said. — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) September 19, 2025

Considering Bergert still has two remaining pre-arbitration years left, there was always an opportunity he fit into this team's long-term future. But after a solid start with his new squad, he's all but surely pitched his way firmly into the team's 2026 plans and beyond.

So all that to say, while it may seem unfortunate his season appears to be over, it's a promising thought to know that his long-term future doens't appear to be affected.

Bailey Falter completes first rehab outing in Triple-A Omaha

Rounding out the injury news, Bailey Falter completed his first rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, as he works his way back from a left bicep contusion that's kept him shelved for nearly a month now.

In an inning of work for the Storm Chasers, Falter kept the Clippers scoreless while giving up just one hit and one walk.

It's safe to say things hadn't gone to plan for for Falter or the Royals since team acquired him on trade deadline day. In 12.0 innings of work across four outings, he threw to an 11.25 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and .375 BAA.

Now, with the three additional years of arbitration left, Falter is bound to be part of this team's plans moving forward, whether that be in the rotation or in the bullpen, so the fact that he's on the mend is an encouraging sign for KC's pitching depth - even if it ends up only being in Omaha this season.