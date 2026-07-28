Royals Injury Update: Maikel Garcia status, Kyle Isbel progress, Beck Way back problems

At the heart of the Kansas City Royals' struggles this season has been the fact they've been ravished by injuries. It seems like name after name has been placed on the injured list, forcing the Royals to cobble together a lineup and pitching staff on a night to night basis, which is certainly no recipe for success.

However, while some names have already started to to return to action, perhaps a few more could be inching their way closer to full health. The most recent one of these names is All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia. Sidelined by nagging hand injury since June 23, Garcia is set to take the next step in his recovery process after the team announced Monday night that he'd be starting a rehab assignment in Double-A Omaha on Tuesday.

It's easy to see that something has been off about the rising star, as his offense has looked far less potent this season than it had during his breakout 2025 campaign or even more recently his World Baseball Classic MVP effort in March. While not regressing to his pre-2025 state, Garcia is slashing just .261/.320/.373 with three home runs, 20 RBI and a below-average 92 wRC+.

Thankfully for the Royals, his Gold Glove defense has been on full display this year at the hot corner. Garcia has posted 6 DRS, 4 OAA and 4 FRV at third this season and has even been above-average at shortstop when called up in a limited capacity too, with 1 DRS, 1 OAA and 1 FRV there. At the very least, if his bat doesn't return all the way to it's All-Star potential the rest of the year, his glove will be a welcome sight.

Kyle Isbel set to continue rehab assignment in Triple-A Omaha

Garcia isn't the only Royals defensive star to be in the rehab assignment process, as Kyle Isbel has been putting in some work in Triple-A Omaha over the past week-or-so. And from the sounds of it, the Royals will continue to ease him back into action.

The Omaha Strom Chasers announced on Tuesday that Isbel will be continuing his rehab assignment with them at least for that night. Whether that stems the whole week or not remains to be seen, but obviously there's more that the organization needs to see from the center fielder before activating him.

Through his first five games in Triple-A though, he's looked strong at the plate, slashing .267/.353/.533 with three RBI, three extra-base hits, an 11.8% walk rate to a 17.6% K-rate and a 121 wRC+.

The Royals outfield has managed in Isbel's absence with Jac Caglianone and most recently Isaac Collins stepping up to the plate, along with Lane Thomas, who's looked worth Kansas City's offseason gamble on him. That being said, with Thomas seeming more and more likely to be on the move ahead of Monday's trade deadline, having Isbel back as a center field option will be certainly be a welcome sight as the Royals look to get across (or perhaps limp) to the finish line.

Beck Way's IL placement marks another unfortunate blow to Royals' pitching staff

While two names may be inching towards a return, 2026 has proved that the Royals can't have nice things as the injury bug has struck once again. This time it was relief pitcher Beck Way, who landed on the 15-day IL ahead of Tuesday's game in Minnesota with what the team is calling lower back spasms and tightness.

Way, who's arrival to the major leagues was already due to injury problems in the bullpen, had been a solid enough arm for them in dynamic relief role. The 26-year-old righty was proving he could get himself out of trouble, throwing to a respectable 3.86 ERA despite a 1.59 WHIP and .287 BAA.

Way's injury makes way for the recently acquired Easton McGee to make his Royals debut, after they traded for him from the Milwaukee Brewers mid-way through this month. His brief stint in Omaha has left something to be desired with a 9.00 ERA in six innings of work, however his 10.50 K/9 with them as well as his scoreless pair of big league outings with the Brewers before being designated for assignment by them certainly provides some promise.