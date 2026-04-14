Royals Injury Update: Carlos Estévez return, Bailey Falter rehab assignment, Peyton Wilson

The Kansas City Royals have had some mixed luck to begin the season when it comes to injuries. They've been luckier than many in the fact that they haven't lost any truly integral players, but they have lost a few major league names and some valuable depth names as well in the early stages of the season. However, the biggest of those names that's landed on the injured list could be soon nearing his return according to some news on Monday.

According to Cody Tapp of 96.5 The Fan on Tuesday, general manager J.J. Picollo said that Carlos Estévez will hopefully start a rehab assignment "in the next five days". Estévez landed on the IL with a left foot contusion on April 1, but his placement was retroactive to March 29.

JJ Picollo tells us that Carlos Estevez is hoping to start a rehab assignment in Omaha in the next five days — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) April 14, 2026

Now, in his first and only appearance of the year, Estévez recorded just one out and gave up six earned runs to notch a blown save onto his record. So, it's safe to say he may not be the bullpen savior that Royals fans are hoping for right now.

That being said, this is still the same arm that boasted the major league saves crown a year ago, so he's not a nobody. Even if his stuff isn't closing caliber at the moment, that doesn't mean he's suddenly a useless piece in this staff. With John Schreiber struggling immensely to start the year and his fellow middle relief mate in Alex Lange not looking entirely convincing himself, there's already a place available for him in the 'pen to find his mojo and maybe even give this team a boost.

Royals fans will have to wait for a definitive date for the start of Estévez's rehab assignment, but hopefully it's not long until another key piece to the Royals competitive plans from a pitching perspective comes back into the fold.

Bailey Falter is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha

Sticking with struggling bullpen arms, at some point in Wednesday's action in Omaha, Bailey Falter will take the bump following his placement on the IL with left elbow inflammation, the team announced on Tuesday.

We anticipate LHP Bailey Falter will begin a rehab assignment with Omaha (AAA) tomorrow. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 14, 2026

Unlike Estévez though, fans have not had many great things to fall back on when it comes to Falter in a Royals uniform. After posting an 11.25 ERA in four outings last season following his acquisition from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, Falter has looked much better to start his season as the Royals full-time long-man. In 3.1 innings across two outings, Falter has enraged the Royals fandom by sporting a 13.50 ERA, 3.00 WHIP and .444 BAA.

With no minor league options to his name, the Royals will have to make a decision on Falter sooner rather than later which means Falter likely only has so long to improve or he could suffer the same fate as a name like Chris Stratton did in 2025.

Royals farmhand Peyton Wilson suffers early set-back in potential call-up year

The 2026 season is set to be a big one for Royals prospect Peyton Wilson. Following a strong showing in big league spring training, and Kansas City's infield bench depth still looking relatively uneasy with names like Tyler Tolbert and Nick Loftin, Wilson made a strong impression to potentially put himself in the mix to make his MLB debut this season.

And things were continuing to look up to start of his Triple-A season before the Storm Chasers announced Tuesday that they'd be placing Wilson on the injured list.

The following roster moves have been made:



- C Elih Marrero has been reinstated from the Development List.



- INF Peyton Wilson has been placed on the Injured List (Retroactive to 4/12).@BudgetNebraska | #OnlyinOmaha pic.twitter.com/pCEeheH5Nr — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) April 14, 2026

Through 11 games in Omaha, the 26-year-old Wilson followed up his 120 wRC+ in Royals spring training with a .308 AVG, .810 OPS and 128 wRC+.

Initial details of why Wilson has hit the shelf were not disclosed in the report, but his IL placement is retroactive to the April 12.

The Royals still have plenty of depth names to call upon in Omaha should they need to like Loftin, Josh Rojas, Kevin Newman, Brandon Drury and Abraham Toro. However, losing someone who was showing the offensive chops that Wilson was is the type of depth blow that can be irritating for a team.