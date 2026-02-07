Royals History: One of KC's first catchers ends his long baseball career

It's been almost 60 years since the Kansas City Royals made their first players-only trade, a December 1968 deal with Houston that sent John Jones to Houston for Buck Martinez, Tommy Smith, and Mickey Sinnerud. None of those players had ever seen major league action, and only Martinez ever did.

And what a baseball ride it's been for Martinez. He helped write the first chapter in Royals' regular season history when, just months after the trade that brought him to Kansas City, he made his big league debut and played the first eight of his 17 big league seasons with them. Martinez also managed major league and World Baseball Classic teams, and his excellent media work distinguished him as a leading baseball broadcaster.

But his long career in organized baseball that began when Philadelphia drafted him in 1967 is coming to an end. Martinez disclosed Friday that he's retiring from his storied and lengthy stint as a Blue Jays announcer.

The move follows a 2025 season interrupted by his second bout with cancer. Speaking about his decision to retire, Martinez said Friday "After the [2025] World Series, my wife Arlene and I had plenty of time to think about the past and look forward to our future. After many heartfelt conversations, we both decided it was time for me to step out of the booth and enjoy the years ahead."

The Royals gave Buck Martinez his first shot at the majors

Acquired as part of Kansas City's roster-stocking efforts leading up to the club's 1969 debut, Martinez didn't make his first big league appearance until pinch-hitting in both ends of a June 18 doubleheader against Oakland at KC's old Municipal Stadium. His first major league hit, a single off the Athletics' Blue Moon Odom, came in the nightcap. He caught for the first time 10 days later, and tagged Minnesota's Dave Boswell for his first big league home run that very same day.

Martinez caught over 300 games, homered 15 times, drove in 104 runs, and hit .222 for the Royals. He also batted .333 and knocked in four runs in his club's losing effort to the Yankees in the 1976 American League Championship Series. His tenure with the club ended after the '77 campaign when it dealt him and pitcher Mark Littell to St. Louis for reliever Al Hrabosky, and the Cards immediately traded him to Milwaukee for George Frazier.

Martinez went on to enjoy nine more major league seasons — three with the Brewers and six with the Blue Jays — before closing out his career in 1986 with Toronto.

Former Royals catcher Buck Martinez managed two teams

His playing days over, Martinez switched to broadcasting Jays games. But in 2001, Toronto gave him the team's managerial reins (his coaching staff included former KC teammate and future Royals franchise Hall of Famer Cookie Rojas). Martinez's Jays finished third in the American League East with an 80-82 record, but he lost the job to Carlos Tosca when Toronto started 20-33 the following year.

Martinez also skippered the United States team in the 2006 World Baseball Classic. His club, which included Roger Clemens, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Chipper Jones, and Johnny Damon, finished 3-3 and didn't make it to the semifinals.

After leaving the dugout, Martinez resumed his broadcasting career. He spent time with the Orioles and Blue Jays, and also did baseball work for ESPN and XM Radio.

Martinez is recognized throughout baseball as an astute and accomplished play-by-play man and color analyst, so much so that the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum honored his contributions to the game by recognizing him with its Jack Graney Award in 2023.