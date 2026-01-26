Royals' harsh free agent reality on full display after Harrison Bader joins Giants

The Kansas City Royals have certainly addressed their outfield issue this winter much better than they did last offseason - when a Hunter Renfroe exercised player option and a pre-Opening Day minor league deal for Mark Canha constituted their business in that area.

However, the additions of Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas, while certainly welcome, still don't necessarily jump off the page as surefire problem-solving options for an outfield unit that was statistically one of the worst in the majors in 2025.

While they never felt like destinations for any of the heavy-hitting free agents and trades for big name targets like Brendan Donovan and Jarren Duran seem less likely with each passing day, there were still names on the free agent market that even a team like Kansas City, who hasn't traditionally spent big on the open market, still like like feasible options.

One of these names was Harrison Bader, who already had no shortage of links to the Royals this winter from various outlets and insiders.

However, on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic put the kibosh on any potential union between Kansas City and Bader, announcing that the versatile veteran outfielder had inked a multi-year deal with the San Francisco Giants.

Free-agent outfielder Harrison Bader in agreement with Giants on two-year contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 26, 2026

And once again the Royals find themselves out in the familiar cold, missing out on a free agent who, after seeing the terms of the deal he ended up signing, seemed extremely attainable.

Royals miss out on another free agent target as Harrison Bader signs with Giants

Bader's deal with San Fran is reportedly for two years and $20.5 million. As you can see, we're not talking about ground breaking finances here, we're talking about AAVs just a hair over $10 million.

However, considering how late this signing came in the offseason, Kansas City had every oppotunity to sign Bader to a deal like this, but instead opted to take the all to familair route when it comes to signing free agents to bolster their lineup.

The Royals have shown a real patter of reluctance when it comes to showing money to offensive free agents of any kind in recent years.

This winter, Lane Thomas and his one-year deal has been the extent of their free-agent business in this area. Last winter, it was the aforementioned Canha and Cavan Biggio. In 2024, it was Renfroe on a two-year, $13 million deal along with utility men Garrett Hampson and Adam Frazier on one year contracts. And going back a year further, a smattering of small money single year deals for Johan Camargo, Matt Duffy, Franmil Reyes and Jackie Bradley Jr. was the extent of their free agent lineup improvements.

And it's not a complete lack of interest in signing free agents in general - as Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Carlos Estévez have all been worthwhile notable adds on the open market. It's simply been on the offensive end.

Now, the Royals have been blessed with a good core of homegrown talent in the heart of their order with Bobb Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino and of course their captain and longtime steward Salvador Perez, but beyond that quartet, the lineup's talent thins.

Hopefully, the likes of Carter Jensen and Jac Caglianone can offer an avenue for lengthening the order, but they're still young and relatively unproven. And Jonathan India. Michael Massey and Kyle Isbel have been far from consistently impactful bats.

A name like Bader on a $10+ million AAV "gamble" could've easily done wonders for this lineup.

While it hasn't always been the case for him throughout his career, you can't deny that he entered this winter on an extremely high note, hitting .277 with a .796 OPS, 17 HR, 54 RBI and a 122 wRC+ last season split between the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies.

Whether the all around game is there every year or not, he's got five seasons with double-digit homers under his belt, six with 10+ steals (including the last four) and has driven 50+ RBI in his last two. He's the type of bat that could've easily provided some much needed stability in the leadoff role for them or just as easily could have lengthened the bottom half of the order.

On top of that, Bader is a Gold Glove-caliber defender in the outfielder that spent time at all three spots in 2025. Given his right-handedness at the plate, it's easy to envision him as an everyday name that could have split time with lefties like Kyle Isbel in center and Jac Caglianone in the corner.

With around three weeks remaining until the first spring training games get underway, while there still may be time to get business done, there's a real possibility that their current offensive group is the one they'll be entering the 2026 season with.

And while there's plenty of reason to get excited about this team and perhaps the Royals can elevate themselves back to postseason contender status, it's hard not to notice a frustrating trend of complacency on the open market for yet another offseason.