Royals Hall of Fame ballot loaded with tough voting choices for KC fans

Three players probably won't make it this time

Three pitchers and an outfielder probably won't gain admission to Kansas City's Hall of Fame this year.

Kelvin Herrera, RP, 2011-18

Is a solid eight-year career in Kansas City's bullpen and a 2.75 ERA good enough to get Herrera, part of the heralded "H-D-H" relief trio, inducted? Probably, especially considering the 57 saves, 1.131 WHIP, and two AL All-Star berths he earned over that span. But as is the case with Soria, the depth of this year's ballot may force him below the required 75% threshold, and leave his induction for another year.

Yordano Ventura, SP, 2013-16

Ventura pitched three full seasons and a small part of another for the Royals before his tragic death during the 2016-2017 offseason. Unfortunately, even with as much of a fan favorite as he was, the length of his sadly too-short career may outweigh the merits of his good 38-31, 3.89 ERA record across 93 starts and one relief appearance in voters' minds.

Jarrod Dyson, OF, 2010-16 & 2021

Dyson's eight-year Royals career didn't yield many eye-popping numbers. He hit just .244, homered only 7 times, and had 111 RBI in 627 games. He did steal 184 bases, but mostly pedestrian stats and the fact he was primarily a part-time player will likely keep him under the coveted 75% vote mark.