Royals Hall of Fame ballot loaded with tough voting choices for KC fans

Two players had good KC Royals careers, but left too soon

What about the Hall of Fame chances of two stars whose Kansas City careers ended long before most fans would have liked?

Carlos Beltrán, outfielder, 1998-2004

His Kansas City numbers alone justify Beltrán's induction. After breaking in with the Royals, he slashed .287/.352/.483, homered 123 times, drove in 516 runs, and stole 164 bases in a bit less than seven seasons with the club, and became one of the best hitters in franchise history.

But one thing, and only one thing, could keep him out — the Houston Astros' 2017 season cheating scandal that rocked baseball when it was uncovered and investigated in 2020. Commissioner Rob Manfred's report of the investigation didn't directly tie Beltrán to any specific nefarious act, but that he was the only player named in Manfred's report carried its own not-so-subtle suggestion.

Whether what Beltrán did or didn't do after his KC career matters to voters is something we'll soon find out.

Joakim Soria, RP, 2007-11 & 2016-17

Soria served two tours of duty with the Royals, one much better than the other. He made his big league debut in 2007 and spent five full seasons in Kansas City saving games — 160 overall — and putting together a stellar 298-appearance 2.40 ERA. He missed the 2012 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery before splitting the next three years between the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Soria's subsequent two-season reunion with the Royals fell short of expectations. He saved only two games and went 9-11 with a 3.89 ERA in 129 games spread across 2016 and 2017. Kansas City shipped him to the Chicago White Sox in early 2017 as part of a complicated three-team deal that also involved the Los Angeles Dodgers. His career ended after the 2021 season.

Soria's superb first five years with the Royals justifies his induction, but because this year's ballot is so deep and so talented, he may have to wait until next time.