Royals Doubleheader vs. Brewers: Game times, starting pitchers, events and promotions

Some things in baseball are just inevitable and Mother Nature having her say on baseball proceedings every now and then is one of those instances.

And on Friday, ahead of their inter-league series against the Milwaukee Brewers the Royals learned they'd have to postpone their first game of the season.

With that comes their first doubleheader and the chaos that comes with that. While the 27th man on the roster still needs to be established, the rest of the details are in place.

Here's what Royals fans need to know about Saturday's twin outings.

Royals will stick to the status quo for their first game of Saturday's doubleheader

In their official team announcement of the postponement on Friday, the Royals said that their first game would technically be what was supposed to be Game 2 of this series before the change.

That's only important for ticket holders, as rescheduled tickets will be honored for the night session. The pitching matchups will remain the same though.

It will be the newly promoted Luinder Avila who will still be tasked with getting the Royals back into the win column in the first game, off the backs of a great cameo in the majors as reliever in 2025, a solid spring training and a standout performance in the World Baseball Classic with Venezuela.

That game will commence a 1:10 p.m. CT first pitch.

Game 2 of Royals doubleheader vs. Brewers will have all the bells and whitsles

Then, in Game 2, the Royals will pull out all the stops both on the mound and in their events and promotions.

It will be Seth Lugo tasked with starting this game trying to build upon his strong opening outing to the 2026 campaign, as he looks to return to the 2024 version of himself that finished as the runner-up in AL Cy Young voting.

Then, off the field, there are a few happenings that Royals fans should be aware of.

The Royals will recognize their team's World Baseball Classic participants ahead of the proceedings and then after the game, fans will get their scheduled fireworks show as usual.

First pitch of the night game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT.