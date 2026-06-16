Royals' crown jewel of international free agency passing first pro test with flying colors

The Kansas City Royals may be floundering at the major league level and nearly devoid of postseason hope in 2026, however their farm system isn't devoid of hope. In fact, one of their higher profile names is making quite the first impression in the opening stages of his professional career. Roughly five months removed from signing with the team back in January, Angeibel Gomez has taken the the Dominican Summer League by storm this season.

The 17-year-old outfielder is looking every bit worthy of the $2.9 million investment the Royals made on him in international free agency this winter. It may only be a small sample size, but through his first 38 plate appearances, Gomez is slashing .429/.553/.786 with two home runs, six RBI, 16 runs scored, five steals and a 196 wRC+.

However, what's been the most impressive is his discipline at the plate. On top of sporting an incredibly impressive 18.4% walk rate, he's only struck out once, yes just once, in his first nine games. And after striking out for his first time, in his next plate appearance, it didn't faze him one bit as he promptly unloaded a pitch over the left field wall.

Angeibel Gomez struck out for the first time in his pro career yesterday in the 3rd inning. It was his 35th plate appearance.



He responded in his 36th PA with this bomb. #RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/X0VtBbrV0o — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) June 16, 2026

MLB Pipeline ranks the Venezuelan youngster as the Royals' sixth overall prospect already thanks to his incredibly well-rounded game.

"There is plenty of development ahead for Gomez, but he’s a five-tool player with a ton to dream on if everything clicks," the Pipeline scouting team wrote about him.

The Royals' outfield is dying for an outfield talent like Angeibel Gomez

For years it's seemed like the Royals have had one common need season-over-season and that's in the outfield. The once strong World Series units that featured the likes of Lorenzo Cain and Alex Gordon are no more and it's been replacement worthy players of late that they've deployed.

This season Jac Caglianone has been the only outfielder worth the Royals time on a day-to-day basis with his .791 OPS and 118 wRC+. The likes of the three newcomers in Isaac Collins (83 wRC+), Lane Thomas (92 wRC+) and Starling Marte (82 wRC+) have all been below-average and underwhelming additions, while center fielder Kyle Isbel's production at the plate was on an extreme downturn before he landed on the IL with his plantar fascia injury - not that he was anything special in seasons past offensively in general.

Now, this isn't to say that Gomez will be up tomorrow or anytime soon for that matter. His success is limited and has only come in the DSL, but the way he's dominating is exactly what you'd want from a name carrying that much potential.

Even if his estimated time of arrival is 2031, if he does turn out to be a five-tool player like scouts expect then it will certainly be worth the wait. And who knows, with a ceiling like his, perhaps he could accelerate that timeline to fit more within the pre-2030 window that the Royals seem to have earmarked for competing with Bobby Witt Jr. guaranteed under contract. He's certainly done nothing to persuade anyone otherwise so far.