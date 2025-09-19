Royals could give this intriguing prospect the major league treatment this season

As the Kansas City Royals work towards the end of the regular season and the 2025 season in general, there is still one more farmhand who has pitched well enough in the minors to earn a short call-up. Jacob Wallace doesn't have time to get a ton of innings in, but minor leaguers love to even get a cup of coffee in the bigs, and the relief pitcher has earned it.

There was a lot of talk about who the Royals might turn to in their September callups when it came to deciding who could help them make a push for the postseason. In the end, Wallace didn't get the call. However, as the Triple-A club's season is almost over, it would be a nice nod to allow Wallace to finally get a taste of the Bigs.

Jacob Wallace makes case for Kansas City Royals late-season call-up

Wallace, a third-round pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2019 MLB Draft, finally got higher than the Double-A level with the Kansas City Royals organization last year. However, he also struggled in his short stint with Omaha in 2024.

This year, the pitcher wasn't dominant by any stretch, but he was solid. He went 3-0 with a 4.14 earned run average in 24 games pitched. He also missed a chunk of the season with injuries, which makes his performance in 2025 that much more impressive.

And before his initial injury, Wallace was coming of great month of June where he threw 12.1 innings at a 2.19 ERA, 0.49 WHIP and .128 BAA.

Now, after making just a pair of appearances in August, Wallace returned to action last weekend and looked like he hadn't missed a beat really, throwing an inning of scoreless, one-hit ball.

The Royals are nearing a zero percent chance of making the playoffs. It's time to take a look at what they might have for 2026. Jacob Wallace should get the call to show what he can do and start auditioning for next season.