Royals 2025 draft pick dominates High-A in impressive professional debut

MLB’s draft-and-development process is unlike any other major sport. The waiting game and uncertainty can be tough for even the most seasoned Royals fans to swallow.

There will always be outliers like Jac Caglianone, who went from draft stage to big-league roster in under a year. But even with a more aggressive promotion trend sweeping the league, it’s still rare to see a draft pick reach the majors in fewer than two or three professional seasons.

But, there is always a chance prospects push the envelope.

The Royals already have some positive news from the 2025 MLB Draft class.

That might be exactly what outfielder Nolan Sailors is doing with his red-hot start for the High-A Quad Cities River Bandits. Drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Creighton, Sailors was almost immediately sent to the Royals’ High-A affiliate. Since debuting on July 24, he’s done nothing but impress across more than 20 games.

4️⃣-for-5️⃣, 2B, RBI, 2 SB



Royals’ 4th-rounder Nolan Sailors did it all in last night’s series-opener!#RoadToRoyalty🦝 pic.twitter.com/9ORZ1Sg70K — Quad Cities River Bandits (@QCRiverBandits) August 27, 2025

Through 23 games, Sailors is slashing .278/.418/.347 for the River Bandits, with 11 stolen bases and four extra-base hits.

Power was never his calling card in college, but he built a reputation on sharp bat-to-ball skills and speed. His 130 wRC+ at High-A is driven more by contact and on-base ability than slugging, highlighted by an elite 16.3% walk rate. After four years at Creighton, a polished plate approach was expected—but it’s translated seamlessly to the professional level.

The River Bandits have also shifted Sailors to center field, allowing his speed and instincts to stand out even more. At Creighton in 2025, he primarily played left, but if he can maintain this offensive profile while proving to be an above-average defender in center, that’s a valuable niche for the 22-year-old.

Royals fans might roll their eyes at another left-handed bat with that profile, but it’s hardly a bad thing to have in the farm system. Double-A Northwest Arkansas center fielder Carson Roccaforte fits that mold almost perfectly, and he’s gaining prospect momentum at a time when the Royals are sorely lacking higher-level outfield talent in their pipeline.

Sailors’ performance may prove to be an aberration—the first comparison that came to mind was 2022 first-rounder Gavin Cross’s hot professional debut with Low-A Columbia. Still, it’s an excellent first impression for a prospect who hasn’t drawn much attention outside the Royals organization. If he can sustain this momentum, Sailors could be pushing Roccaforte for attention as soon as 2026.