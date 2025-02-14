Return of Gold Glove outfielder to AL Central shouldn't rattle KC Royals

Back in the winter of 2020-2021, former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore set out to find the very same thing present GM J.J. Picollo has searched for since the 2024 season ended — a good, productive middle-of-the-lineup bat. It was surprising when Moore signed veteran National Leaguer Michael Taylor, an outfielder known much more for his defense than his offense.

But things worked out. Moore landed the bigger bat he coveted by acquiring Andrew Benintendi from the Boston Red Sox, and Taylor, perhaps a long-shot for an everyday outfield job when he signed, joined Benintendi as first-time Gold Glove winners after their first Royal season concluded. The club so liked Taylor that it rewarded him with a new two-year deal before the campaign even ended.

Taylor didn't last. Before 2023 spring training began, the Royals traded him to the Minnesota Twins for pitchers Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz, both of whom currently occupy spots on KC's 40-man roster as they battle in spring training for seats in the club's Opening Day dugout.

Now, two years after leaving Kansas City, Taylor is on his way back to the AL Central after signing a single-season contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Should that concern the Royals?

Why Michael A. Taylor shouldn't rattle the KC Royals

Because Kansas City and the White Sox play in the same division, they'll play each other 13 times this season — the Royals will host the Sox for seven games and travel to Chicago for the remaining six contests. Chances are good that Taylor won't win an everyday job with the Sox, so the Royals may not face him often.

But even if they do see a lot of him, Taylor still isn't a huge presence at the plate. Yes, he broke out with a career-high 21 home runs for the Twins just two seasons ago, but he also hit only .220 with a subpar .278 OBP. It was only the fourth time in his 11 major league campaigns that he reached double-digits in homers.

He moved on to Pittsburgh last year and in 113 games for the Pirates, he homered only five times and his .193 average fell well below the Mendoza Line.

Taylor's .313 OBP with the Royals in 2022 is the only time in the past five seasons he's managed to push his OBP above .300, and he's eclipsed that mark only two other times. His career .235/.290/.381 line reflects the threat at the plate he doesn't represent. He's batting only .196 in 15 career appearances against Kansas City.

So, the odds are against Taylor doing much damage to the Royals this season. He could hurt them with his glove, but even his good defense won't turn many — if any — games in Chicago's favor when the Sox play Kansas City.