Red Sox-Brewers pre-spring training trade was precisely type of deal Royals needed

With pitchers and catchers meeting today and the first spring training games getting underway next week, the Kansas City Royals still have room further business - both incoming and outgoing.

The Royals enter camp with the same starting pitching surplus they entered the winter months with and they still have holes on the offensive side of things, whether that be in the outfield, second base or on their bench.

Whether or not J.J. Picollo and Co. address these needs between now and Opening Day remains to be seen, but looking elsewhere around the league, business is still their to be had and the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers just proved that.

On Monday, in a six-player trade, the Milwaukee Brewers sent a trio of infielders - Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and Anthony Siegler - as well as a Competitive Balance Round B pick to the Red Sox in exchange for left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, infielder David Hamilton and prospect starting pitcher Shane Drohan.

Looking at the players heading either way, it appears that the Red Sox may've just executed the precise blueprint that the Royals should've executed themselves this winter.

Brewers-Red Sox deal is precisely the type of deal Royals should've been pursuing

Right off the top, the headliners of this deal were Durbin and Monasterio on Boston's end and Harrison on Milwaukee's end.

The Red Sox, much like the Royals found themselves with a surplus of starting pitching after acquiring Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo this winter, leaving Harrison as one of the names on the outside looking in.

Then, with room to improve at second base and a hole at third base left by Alex Bregman leaving for the Cubs in free agency after already dealing Rafael Devers during the season, the need for infield reinforcements was very prevalent, which is where Durbin and to a lesser extent Monasterio come into play.

Durbin, a finalist in 2025 NL Rookie of the Year voting, immediately provides a clear-cut starting second base option for the Sox, and Monasterio brings quality infield cover to the table coming off a productive season at the plate and also has plenty of minor league options left for added roster flexibility.

For the Royals, a name like Durbin would've given even more cover at second over their questionable duo of Jonathan India and Michael Massey and Monasterio and his 111 wRC+ in 2025 provided a versatile infield upgrade over current utility options like Nick Loftin and Tyler Tolbert.

And while the Royals top trade piece from their starting pitching surplus, Kris Bubic, may not exactly match the Brewers return of Harrison - given the latter's remaining team control and prior prospect pedigree - it's not as if Bubic is their only tradeable starter.

The first name that comes to mind outside of the soon-to-be free agent All-Star Bubic, is Ryan Bergert, who threw to a 3.66 ERA in his rookie season in 2025 between Kansas City and San Diego. Then, there's others like Stephen Kolek - who threw to a cumulative 3.51 ERA and 1.91 ERA after joining the Royals - and, if the Royals wanted (or needed) to get really bold, Noah Cameron - who's 2025 AL ROY finalist resume speaks for itself.

At the end of the day, there's only five spots in the rotation and a need for more impact in several spots offensively. So, a deal like this may be the precise blueprint the front office needs to follow if they have a desire to pull of some last-minute magic.

Now it's just a matter of whether or not another deal like that is available for the taking elsewhere around the league for Kansas City or if the Royals are actually willing to part with one of their starters.