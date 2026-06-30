Red-hot Royals outfielder is finally making most of his major league opportunities

The Kansas City Royals outfield is in a perplexing situation more than midway through the 2026 MLB season. The unit's gains at the plate have largely gone overshadowed by the overall team losses and struggles, while the group does not live up to the high fielding standard Kansas City has set for itself in recent seasons.

Everyday centerfielder Kyle Isbel is the only regular with a positive Outs Above Average, and he has not been in the field for nearly a month. Overall, the unit is better, but outside of right fielder Jac Caglianone, no one has stood out on a consistent basis. But maybe that is where John Rave can once again surprise fans.

The lefty left much to be desired in his debut 2025 season, providing some value on the field and basepaths but being yet another underwhelming batter. It was not a surprise when he started the 2026 season in Triple-A Omaha, serving as the depth Kansas City would eventually call upon for reinforcements.

Rave did his job in Omaha, still showcasing his glove and posting a 125 wRC+ with 10 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 60 Triple-A games. If he had a different name on the back of his jersey, fans would have been clamoring for his promotion to Kansas City.

This diving catch from John Rave is our @GreatClips Clip of the Game! pic.twitter.com/t0j7WGInDI — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) June 14, 2026

John Rave's 2026 major league showing should turn the Royals' eyes

It has been two weeks since Kansas City recalled Rave from Omaha, and while the opportunities have been sparse, he has been flashing brightly more often than not. He has 18 plate appearances across eight games, with a .267/.389/.733 line in that span. His home run against the Washington Nationals on June 17 was the start of a stellar game from Rave. In his first start and a Royals win, Rave recorded a home run, a triple, and an outfield assist. That was just the second game in franchise history with such a line, after Bo Jackson did the same in 1989.

Rave has found more of a power stroke since returning to Kansas City, with all four of his hits so far going for extra bases and buoying that absurd slugging percentage. He only has nine batted balls, but barreling up three of them is a high rate that would be envious for any batter. Perhaps Rave has Driveline Baseball to partially thank for his 100.1 mph average exit velocity this season.

Rave will still need more opportunities to show if his new approach and mechanics led to sustainable gains, but manager Matt Quatraro has been hesitant to give Rave those chances. He has only played three complete games this year, with three more appearances coming as a substitute. Kansas City's outfield options are chock full of lefties as it is, and Rave's value on the basepaths may have Quatraro wanting to keep him ready for a pinch-running situation.

It would have been hard to imagine saying this before a month ago, but Rave deserves more consistent playing time in 2026. Isaac Collins is not playing like the player Kansas City traded for, and role players Lane Thomas and Starling Marte should be gone before the first week of August ends. Rave is still under team control for his better playing years, and Kansas City needs to evaluate whether they have a reliable role player or a prototypical Quad-A player on the 40-man roster. So far this season, Rave looks like the former more so than the latter.