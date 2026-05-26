Recently promoted Royals speedster won't cut it if KC are serious about improving

The Kansas City Royals have gotten off a poor note start the week with a series opening loss to the New York Yankees after finally claiming a series win over the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Losing has been something this team has been used to this month, as they enter Tuesday's action sitting at 10-13 on the month, but with seven of those wins occurring before May 10.

What's been a glaring issue in their 22-32 start has been the offense. Since that aforementioned date of May 10 in particular, it's looked shambolic. In their last 14 games, they're slashing just .225/.295/.338 with a 76 wRC+ that's tied for 25th and the fifth-lowest amount of runs scored at 44. This is what's made their Friday promotion of Tyler Tolbert that much more confusing.

Tolbert has yet to make a plate appearance with the Royals since getting the call to re-join them. It's not as if he was lighting it up in Omaha before his promotion either to deserve another go with the Royals, as he held just a .652 OPS and 80 wRC+ there this season.

Since May 10, only two Royals hitters have posted an above-average wRC+, with Salvador Perez at 146 and Bobby Witt Jr. at 131, so it's not as if the Royals don't need a spark at the dish. Even the likes of Elias Díaz, who was DFA'd in the corresponding move for Tolbert, made more sense for the Royals - even if he did handcuff them positionally as a third catcher.

Tolbert has positional versatility, there's no denying that. But you have to score runs to win games, and apart from speed on the basepaths, Tolbert and his career .675 OPS and 85 wRC+ just don't cut it.

Royals aren't devoid of better call-up options than Tyler Tolbert in Omaha

The Royals depth has come into question in recent weeks, but it's been more along the lines of their second base and pitching depth. However, from just an offensive perspective in general, if they're looking for a spark off the bench, there's plenty of names flying high with the Storm Chasers that could potentially do a job for KC at the big league level.

Former Royals outfielders John Rave and Drew Waters both sport OPS totals above .850 at .861 and .851, respectively in Triple-A at the moment. Now, given their poor major league form while up with Kansas City in the past, there's understandable reasons as to why the Royals might be apprehensive to promote them again. Plus, outfield isn't as big an issue for them as it was last season. That being said, hitters are hitters and the Royals have been devoid of having many of those for a weeks now.

Then, there's fellow former MLB outfielder Kameron Misner with an .830 OPS with Omaha this season. He's also been a run-producing machine with seven homers and the sixth-highest RBI total in the International League this season with 36.

And if they want to turn to the prospect route, first baseman Brett Squires has acclimated well to life in Omaha after earning a promotion there this month after tearing up Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Through 12 games, Squires is slashing .311/.354/.778 with five homers, 14 RBI and a 176 wRC+. Will those numbers translate to the majors, likely not in such a small sample size. However, it's definitely worth noting considering how poor Vinnie Pasquantino's looked at the plate this season.

While the trade market is likely the route to go address their competitive needs properly, the point is there's better options than Tolbert the Royals could've called up on rather than settling for him to fill interim lineup needs.