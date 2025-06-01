Prospect duo's strong camaraderie spells good things for KC Royals future clubhouse

The Kansas City Royals 2024 draft class will always be highlighted by the great Jac Caglianone, as he continues to turn heads in the minor leagues.

But he's not the only member of that draft class putting together a solid start to his professional career, as right-hander Drew Beam has been lights out in High-A this season.

These two however share more than just the same draft class, as both were fierce rivals in the SEC - Caglianone with the Florida Gators and Beam with the Tennessee Volunteers.

However, since they've joined forces in the Royals ranks the two have become more than just former rivals, as a budding camaraderie continues to grow between these two top prospects.

Camaraderie between Jac Caglianone and Drew Beam spells good things for KC Royals future clubhouse

As has already been touched upon, both Caglianone and Beam have put together inspiring performances in the Royals system this season.

Caglianone has been far more well documented, as after tearing up Double-A Northwest Arkansas to the tune of a .322 AVG and .947 OPS with nine home runs and 43 RBI, the Royals phenom took his talents to Omaha.

And since getting his promotion to Triple-A, he slugged five home runs and ten RBI through his first nine games racking up unimpressive 1.123 OPS in the process.

Beam has been one of the leaders in High-A Quad City’s starting rotation this season, throwing to an impressive 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and .216 BAA in 45.1 innings of work across nine starts.

While they haven't played together in pro ball quite yet, they're no strangers to each others game.

Beam took to the Out of Options Podcast earlier this week to discuss the bond that he and Caglianone have formed over the years.

It started in college, both being fierce SEC rivals, where they coincidently achieved some key milestones off of each other.

"He probably had more hits than I got him out, but I will always stand by I was his first college strikeout," Beam said. "I was also his first college homer."

And while they're teammates now, Beam jokingly said the collegiate rivalry will still be there, even if it takes on a more friendly persona.

"There’s no harsh feelings between the Florida and Tennessee, but whenever it comes on and whenever they play each other, there will still be some rivalry going on there," he said.

While the 2025 season might be the first time they've been professionally linked on the field, they've gotten the chance to know each other through Team USA ventures and spring training.

"We played a little bit together when we were on Team USA," Beam said.

"We’ve lived together this past spring training a little bit, so we’ve definitely grown closer," he added.

Given the fact they're both high-round picks - Caglianone a first and Beam a third - the Royals surely already have high hopes for them to rise through the system and make an impact at the big league level down the road.

But the fact they're already forming a bond between each other in the early stages of their careers can only mean good things for the future of this clubhouse.